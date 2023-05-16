A cross-party alliance is to take control of Wealden District Council following this month’s local elections.

On Tuesday (May 22), the council’s Green Party and Liberal Democrat groups announced plans to form a cross-party co-operative group, which is set to run the council for the next four years.

Liberal Democrat group leader James Partridge will become the council’s new leader, with Green group leader Rachel Millward becoming deputy leader. The leadership post is expected to rotate between the two group leaders each year.

The alliance was welcomed by Cllr Patridge, who said: “We are absolutely on the same page about all the important local issues, and thus were able to quickly reach an agreement to form a combined team that will ensure competent and effective governance over the next four years.

“Our focus is to bring about the changes for which the majority of the Wealden electorate voted. I am really looking forward to leading that team for the next year.”

Cllr Millward added: “Residents made it clear at the ballot box that they are desperate for change. We are delighted to bring in a new era of collaborative local politics to better serve our residents, and better protect nature.

“Change takes time, and we won’t be able to achieve everything we’d like to due to central government restrictions. But we will be working hard, together, to improve Wealden for all.”

The formation of the alliance comes after this month’s local elections saw significant changes to the council’s political makeup.

While no party won enough seats to gain overall control, the results saw Liberal Democrats and the Greens become the council’s two largest political groups, with 13 and 11 councillors respectively.

The Conservatives, previously the council’s largest political party, now has nine councillors.

The rest of the council is made up of two Labour councillors (both from Uckfield), six independents and four Independent Democrats.

