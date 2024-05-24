Lib Dems announce five year plan to give Mid Sussex patients right to see a GP within a week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This item has been submitted by the Liberal Democrat party. The Liberal Democrats have today (24th May) announced that their five year plan to give patients a legal right to see a GP within a week or 24-hours if in urgent need will be in their General Election manifesto.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Last year there were 1,200,486 appointments that took over two weeks in West Sussex, equating to 22.1% of appointments. This included a staggering 416,353 which took longer than a month, 7.6% of all appointments.

The number of disturbingly long waits in West Sussex has been getting worse. In 2022, there were 995,277 over two weeks, or 19.8% of all appointments. Last year this shot up drastically by 21% to 1,200,486 appointments.

Alison Bennett outside an NHS facility in Sussex

The Liberal Democrats have said that under their plans, patients will no longer be left waiting for an appointment and risk their conditions getting worse.

The party will deliver the plan by:

Increasing the number of full-time equivalent GPs by 8,000, half by boosting recruitment and half from retaining more experienced GPs.

Freeing up GPs’ time by giving more prescribing rights and public health advisory services to qualified pharmacists, nurse practitioners and paramedics.

Introducing a universal 24/7 GP booking system.

Removing top-down bureaucracy to let practices hire the staff they need and invest in training.

Mid Sussex’s Liberal Democrats said that this Conservative government had “abandoned local health services” and called for a “fair deal for this community's patients”.

Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate for Mid Sussex, Alison Bennett said: “This Conservative government has driven our area’s local health services into the ground. Thousands of patients in Mid Sussex are facing agonisingly long waits, often in terrible pain whilst waiting to see their GP.

“The Conservative party have proven themselves totally unfit to run our NHS. They have abandoned local health services and it is patients bearing the brunt of their neglect.

“It should not be too much to ask for patients to be able to see their GP when they need to. That is why the Liberal Democrats have committed to a fair deal for this community’s patients and legal right to see a GP within a week.”

The data from the House of Commons Library can be found here. The NHS data measures the time between when the appointment was booked and when it took place.