The Lib Dems have selected Morag Chugg to contest Worthing West and David Batchelor to contest East Worthing & Shoreham (Photo supplied)

The party has selected Morag Chugg, a youth support worker, to contest Worthing West. David Batchelor, a chartered surveyor from Shoreham, will contest East Worthing & Shoreham. The seats are currently held by Conservatives Sir Peter Bottomley and Tim Loughton respectively.

Mrs Chugg worked overseas in law enforcement before returning to the UK where she ran the custody suite at Worthing Magistrates’ Court. She then had a 15-year career as a project manager in financial services. She was a councillor in Seaford for four years and works with foodbank charities.

She plans to be a ‘proactive champion’ on issues including the cost-of-living crisis and difficulties getting health care.

Outside politics, Mrs Chugg is a trained ballroom dancer and, when younger, won medals in Strictly Come Dancing-like competitions. “I still have all my medals in a box at home,” she said.

Mr Batchelor’s work includes providing advice in the hospitality and healthcare sectors. He supports initiatives to provide inclusive workplaces for people with physical and medical challenges, drawing on his own experience of living with a stammer.