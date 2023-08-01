“Lib Dems have wind in our sails” following historic by-election victory

James MacCleary, Liberal Democrat MP candidate for Lewes, has said the party’s victory in the Somerton and Frome by-election shows the party has the “wind in our sails.”

The Lib Dems overturned a massive Conservative majority of 19,000, with a swing of 29%. A swing just a fraction of the size to that seen last night in Somerset would see the Liberal Democrats gain Lewes from the Conservative Party at the next General Election. Lewes is in the ten most marginal Liberal Democrat seats in the country.

James MacCleary said: “The Liberal Democrats have the wind in our sails following last night’s stunning by-election win in Somerset. If that result was repeated here in Lewes constituency during a General Election, we would be on course for a historic victory.

“Having knocked on many doors during the by-election, I heard the same thing there as I do in Lewes, Seaford, Newhaven, Polegate, Willingdon and local villages. People are sick of having to wait weeks to see a GP while seeing their mortgages and rents go through the roof. People want to see politicians working to fix these issues, and offering a brighter future. This result gives people the hope that we can do better, and I am determined to work with local people to be an MP who works with our communities to deliver on that hope.