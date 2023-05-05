Edit Account-Sign Out
Lib Dems secure a majority at Horsham District Council in astonishing council election result

The Lib Dems have secured an astonishing majority at Horsham District Council after this week’s local elections.

By Joshua Powling
Published 5th May 2023, 18:58 BST

Already with a strong base in Horsham town, the party took all four Holbrook seats from the Conservatives as well as the four in Southwater and three in Billingshurst.

The Lib Dems also took Nuthurst and Lower Beeding as well as a seat in both Cowfold, Shermanbury and West Grinstead as well as Itchingfield, Slinfold and Warnham.

And then the Greens picked off a number of Conservative seats in the South Downs villages, winning all three in Storrington and Washington, both in Steyning and Ashurst as well as two out of three in Pulborough, Coldwaltham and Amberley.

Dennis Livingstone, Lib Dem candidate winner in Nuthurst and Lower BeedingDennis Livingstone, Lib Dem candidate winner in Nuthurst and Lower Beeding
The Lib Dems finished with 28 seats, the Conservatives have 11, the Greens 8 and there is one independent.

Reaction to follow.

