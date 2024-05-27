Lib Dems warn National Service plan would see cuts to vital services in Mid Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

The Liberal Democrats have warned that the Conservative Party’s plans to spend £2.5 billion on National Service would lead to cuts to vital services in Mid Sussex.

The Conservatives have said their plans would be paid for by slashing funding for local areas through the Shared Prosperity Fund from 2028-29, which funds projects that boost jobs and living standards, improve public services and build pride in local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This fund has provided £1 million of funding for Mid Sussex from 2022 to 2025. Local projects funded include The Cherry Tree Centre and St John’s Park in Burgess Hill, and in Haywards Heath, Barn Cottage Green at Bentswood and Victoria Park.

Alison Bennett in St. John's Park, Burgess Hill.

The Liberal Democrats said it showed the Conservative Party had completely the wrong priorities, and called on the government to reverse their plans to slashed troop numbers by 10,000 instead.

Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Mid Sussex, Alison Bennett commented: “The Conservative Party has already done so much damage to people’s living standards and public services in Mid Sussex with all their chaos.

“Now they want to slash funding for local services to pay for their hare-brained plans for a National Service, which are nothing but a desperate distraction from the government’s record of failure on the NHS and economy.