Liberal Democrat candidate MP launches regular resident surgeries
Every first Friday of the month from 10:00-12:00, Jess is making appointments available to residents. As MPs are encouraged to spend Fridays in their constituencies, Jess will still make herself available for this service, if elected as your MP in the next General Election.
Jess said: “I firmly believe that it is the job of an MP to be available and accessible to their voters – to listen to people’s views and, if appropriate, to help resolve issues facing Chichester constituency residents. That’s why I am setting up this regular surgery.”
Surgeriesare held at Chichester Liberal Democrats’ offices at Richard Cobden House, 1 Lion Street, Chichester, and surgeries are confidential. One of Jess’s first visitors this month commented: “It’s refreshing to be able to talk to someone who has made time to listen to my case. I have been trying for 4 years to get someone to listen – and Jess certainly did that!”
To book a 20 minute appointment with Jess – please:1. e-mail: [email protected]. Nominate the date (first Friday of each month) you’d like to meet.3. Include your name, your ward and what you’d like to discuss.