Liberal Democrat Robert Brown leapfrogs into third place in Kemptown Ward by-election
Brighton and Hove Liberal Democrats have thanked all those who voted for Robert Brown in the Kemptown by-election on May 2, enabling him to be the only candidate to increase both his number of votes, and his vote share, since the local elections.
Placed third, Brown said: “With both Labour and the Greens losing hundreds of votes, I am extremely grateful and pleased that more Kemptown voters placed their trust in me. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the result we had hoped for.
“As a local resident I’ll continue to speak out on issues that affect us on a daily basis as well as support those who contact me every week.”