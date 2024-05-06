Liberal Democrat Robert Brown leapfrogs into third place in Kemptown Ward by-election

Brighton and Hove Liberal Democrats have thanked all those who voted for Robert Brown in the Kemptown by-election on May 2, enabling him to be the only candidate to increase both his number of votes, and his vote share, since the local elections.
By Caroline EllisContributor
Published 6th May 2024, 17:23 BST
Placed third, Brown said: “With both Labour and the Greens losing hundreds of votes, I am extremely grateful and pleased that more Kemptown voters placed their trust in me. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the result we had hoped for.

“As a local resident I’ll continue to speak out on issues that affect us on a daily basis as well as support those who contact me every week.”

