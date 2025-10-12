Liberal Democrat wins by-election in Newhaven: success for Sarah Hale
The Lib Dem candidate received 61 per cent of the votes cast, getting 787 votes.
Paul Fitzgerald Keene received 65 votes, while the Labour Party’s Joe Moughrabi received 39 and the Reform Party’s Archie Barry Edward Wilson received 391.
Sarah Hale, new Town Councillor for Newhaven South said: “It’s a privilege to be elected to Newhaven Town Council. As I promised throughout my campaign, I will work as hard as I can to achieve what matters to the people of Newhaven. Thank you to everyone in Newhaven for putting your trust in me. I look forward to getting started.”
Lib Dem Lewes MP James MacCleary said: “I know Sarah will work exceptionally hard to keep building on the progress we are making in Newhaven.”
He said: “This year we have defeated Reform twice in Newhaven as well as in Seaford.”