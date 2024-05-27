Liberal Democrats candidate looks forward to fighting for Sussex Weald

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Now that Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has announced a general election on July 4, Danielle Newson, the Liberal Democrat candidate for Sussex Weald has begun campaigning in earnest for action to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, the NHS crisis and the sewage scandal.

Danielle was appalled to learn from local residents that because of the lack of a Local Plan in Wealden for the for more than a decade, new homes had been agreed and built in Hailsham, where Southern Water were unable to provide normal sewage, resulting in tankers needing to remove sewage from the site for several decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danielle was also horrified to learn from residents in East Hoathly that only the most frail had access to the local GP surgery and that anyone else in the village had to travel several miles to Hailsham or Uckfield to see a GP. And that planning permissions granted by Wealden under the Conservatives for more than 400 new homes, were placing a huge burden on the narrow village streets, only primary school and all other facilities.

While canvassing in Crowborough Danielle called in at the Farmer's market.

Whilst the former Wealden constituency has now been split, at the Wealden District Council elections in May 2023 the public had already made their minds up that the Conservative control of the Council need to change, and the Liberal Democrats beat them into fourth place taking 12 of the 45 seats.

The Liberal Democrats are on the up after beating the Conservatives at the May local elections and winning four stunning parliamentary by-election victories since the last General Election.

Responding to Rishi Sunak calling a General Election, Danielle said: “For years our area has been taken for granted by an out-of-touch Conservative Government that has failed to get the basics right and has lurched from crisis to crisis - now it’s time for a change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Local health services have been brought to their knees, people’s mortgages and rent have skyrocketed and water companies have been allowed to pump their filthy sewage into our rivers and beaches. All this by a Conservative government more interested in fighting between themselves than standing up for the country.