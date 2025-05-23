Liberal Democrats hold on to the Horsham seat on West Sussex County Council in by-election

The Liberal Democrats have held on to the Horsham Riverside seat on West Sussex County Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a comfortable victory for Louise Potter, who received more than twice the votes of her nearest rival in the by-election on Thursday (May 22).

The by-election was called following the resignation of John Milne, who stepped down from his county and distinct roles after being elected MP.

The results were:

West Sussex County Council

Louise Potter (Liberal Democrats) – 1,193 votes

David Thompson (Conservatives) – 569 votes

Jack Nye (Reform UK) – 547 votes

David Hide (Labour) – 181 votes

Jen Nuin Smith (Green Party) – 118 votes

The turnout was 27%, with 2,608 votes cast and three ballot papers rejected.