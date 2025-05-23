Liberal Democrats hold on to the Horsham seat on West Sussex County Council in by-election

By Karen Dunn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 23rd May 2025, 12:52 BST

The Liberal Democrats have held on to the Horsham Riverside seat on West Sussex County Council.

It was a comfortable victory for Louise Potter, who received more than twice the votes of her nearest rival in the by-election on Thursday (May 22).

The by-election was called following the resignation of John Milne, who stepped down from his county and distinct roles after being elected MP.

The results were:

West Sussex County CouncilWest Sussex County Council
  • Louise Potter (Liberal Democrats) – 1,193 votes
  • David Thompson (Conservatives) – 569 votes
  • Jack Nye (Reform UK) – 547 votes
  • David Hide (Labour) – 181 votes
  • Jen Nuin Smith (Green Party) – 118 votes

The turnout was 27%, with 2,608 votes cast and three ballot papers rejected.

