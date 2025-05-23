Liberal Democrats hold on to the Horsham seat on West Sussex County Council in by-election
The Liberal Democrats have held on to the Horsham Riverside seat on West Sussex County Council.
It was a comfortable victory for Louise Potter, who received more than twice the votes of her nearest rival in the by-election on Thursday (May 22).
The by-election was called following the resignation of John Milne, who stepped down from his county and distinct roles after being elected MP.
The results were:
- Louise Potter (Liberal Democrats) – 1,193 votes
- David Thompson (Conservatives) – 569 votes
- Jack Nye (Reform UK) – 547 votes
- David Hide (Labour) – 181 votes
- Jen Nuin Smith (Green Party) – 118 votes
The turnout was 27%, with 2,608 votes cast and three ballot papers rejected.
