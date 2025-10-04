Liberal Democrats in Sussex to oppose any plans to lift fracking ban

Liberal Democrats in Sussex say they will oppose any plans to lift the ban on fracking, which would threaten sites across the Sussex Weald.

Ben Dempsey, the Lib Dem candidate for Mayor of Sussex and an environmental expert, and Alison Bennett, Lib Dem MP for Mid Sussex, spoke out after Reform UK stated they would 'immediately' lift the ban on fracking if they win power, putting parts of the county at risk of industrialisation.

The Lib Dems committed instead to delivering a thriving, sustainable future for Sussex with nature at its heart.

Ben Dempsey, the Lib Dem candidate for Mayor of Sussex. Picture contributed

Sussex’s Weald Basin has previously been identified as an area for drilling. It includes test drilling sites like Balcombe, which is located within the High Weald National Landscape (AONB) and near infrastructure like the Balcombe rail tunnel and Ardingly Reservoir.

Reform’s plans would reverse the existing moratorium on fracking at sites in Sussex and elsewhere, overruling local councils and jeopardising the stability and natural beauty of our region.

Lib Dems say the science is clear: fracking is both significantly more expensive than renewable alternatives and will not materially affect the wholesale price of gas.

It would sacrifice the beauty and biodiversity of the Sussex countryside for a fossil fuel that is high-cost, high-risk and would exacerbate the climate crisis.

Alison Bennett, Lib Dem MP for Mid Sussex said: “Unlike Sussex Conservative MPs who have historically flip flopped on their position on fracking according to who their leader was at the time, I and the Liberal Democrats have been consistent in saying no to fracking in Sussex.

“I am determined that we must never let fracking happen here, or anywhere in the UK.”

Ben Dempsey, Liberal Democrat candidate for Mayor and an environmental expert with a PhD in nature conservation, said: “Our beautiful natural environment is one of Sussex’s greatest assets.

“As Mayor, I want to weave nature into our landscape and communities – improving our health and wellbeing, supporting our farmers and growing our nature-based economy.

“Reform’s plans to prioritise fracking, which is both expensive and damaging, run completely counter to the sustainable, thriving future for Sussex that I want to see.

“The message from people in Sussex is clear. Don’t frack our Sussex countryside.

“True security and prosperity for our region lies in embracing the power of our natural resources through proper investment in energy efficiency like home insulation, and renewables like the Rampion wind farm.

“Every pound spent on fracking is a pound taken away from the vital investment needed in clean energy generation, which would genuinely lower household bills, boost local green jobs, and protect our air and water quality. We need more renewable energy like Rampion.

“As your Mayor, I will ensure that nature and the environment are at the heart of every decision.

“I will use the full power of the Mayoral office to oppose any fracking license application, protecting our green spaces, our air and our water.

“We can choose nature and long-term prosperity over short-term fossil fuel extraction.”