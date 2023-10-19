​​Two libraries in West Sussex have been visited by a Government minister as part of Household Support Fund Awareness Week, to help them understand the impact and value of the money for families in the most need.

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Work and Pensions, visited Littlehampton Library and East Grinstead Library last week to meet staff and hear about the latest distribution of HSF.

West Sussex County Council is responsible for the co-ordination and delivery of the fund. It has been allocated approximately £9.7million by the Department for Work and Pensions to provide HSF assistance up to March 31, 2024.

Teams responsible have worked with partners including the council’s Library Service, Citizens Advice, Carers Support West Sussex, food banks, fuel banks, community-based organisations and all seven West Sussex district and borough councils, to reach residents in most need.

Front row, from left: Kate Oakley, WSCC Strategic Manager Registration, Coroners and Community Support, Government Minister Mims Davies, Rebecca Franklin, WSCC Community Hub Operations Manager. Back: Megan Collier, Community Hub Senior Duty Support Officer, Emma Cross, Chief Executive Officer, Citizens Advice West Sussex, Amy Marshall, Development Officer, Citizens Advice, Russell Allen, Head of Libraries, Debbie McCarthy, East Grinstead Library Manager, John Figgins, Head of Catering Services. Picture: Darren Cool Images

HSF is largely spent on supporting children in receipt of term-time free school meals, with meal vouchers for the holidays.

Mrs Davies, who is responsible for social mobility youth and progression, said: “As part of my ongoing engagement, learning and understanding about the impact and value of the Household Support Fund, it was great visit Littlehampton and East Grinstead libraries as part of awareness week.

"I met the West Sussex County Council teams, the charities and partners working together in their communities to see the vital support being delivered to the most vulnerable members, all thanks to our £2billion investment in Household Support Fund.

"It was great to listen to what’s happening all across West Sussex before my next stop in Buckinghamshire. I am very keen, as part of the awareness campaign, local MPs and councillors know what additional help and support is out there in their communities as we head into winter.

"Since 2021, the Government has delivered over £24million of the fund to West Sussex, helping them to deliver thousands of essentials packs for distribution to those who need it most, as well as providing help with energy bills and the cost of white goods.

"I do encourage anyone struggling and worried with the cost of living to visit the West Sussex County Council website and search for Household Support Fund or visit their local West Sussex library to find out what support is available for them.”

Mrs Davies was joined by Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP Nick Gibb at Littlehampton Library on Friday, October 13, to discuss HSF with West Sussex County Council officials.

Mr Gibb said: “It was wonderful to welcome to Littlehampton the DWP minister, Mims Davies MP. Mims is passionate about helping those families who are struggling financially but who may not necessarily be eligible for benefits.

"The Government’s Household Support Fund was created as a consequence of Covid but it is as relevant today as households face increase energy and grocery bills."

Library staff continue to support the fund as the face-to-face contact point for residents in 36 locations across West Sussex. Libraries also provide access to direct support from a range of partners, for example health and wellbeing, or financial advice.

Duncan Crow, county council cabinet member for community support, fire and rescue, said: “I was delighted the minister took the time to talk to our Community Hub and library staff, and some of our partners, and heard about the latest distribution of the Household Support Fund. The Government funding enables us to continue working with our partners to help those West Sussex residents most in need of financial assistance.

"We totally understand that families and households across the county are worried about the cost of living and global inflationary challenges. We will continue to build on the success of our partnership working with all our partners to get help to where it’s most needed. My thanks go to everyone involved.”