Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Live music on the stage will be from Elephant in the Room Band and Regis Jazz Band, as well as a display from Sussex Tornados.

There is also a free dog show organised by the Littlehampton Dog Training Club, with prizes up for grabs in the following categories; Most Handsome Dog, Prettiest Bitch, Best Veteran- Over 7 and Best Rescue Dog. No need to register in advance, just turn up on the day.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Littlehampton Town Council Town Show.

Children will enjoy a variety of fun activities including a laser tag zone, silent disco courtesy of Arun Youth Projects, free tie dying workshop with Amy Kelly-Miller and Littlehampton Organisation of Community Arts’ chill out zone. There will also be inflatables and rides from Nic & Ben’s Entertainment.

The Horticultural and Craft Show organised by the Town Show Committee will feature exhibits including an array of vegetables and stunning flowers to outstanding skills in the handicraft section.

Pete Buckley, Town Show Chairman, said: “After most of the preparation work now been done or is in hand we are looking forward to another great town show.

“It is not too late to enter. We have some exciting new classes and are also presenting a new Queens’ Platinum Jubilee Trophy cup this year. Go to our website to download a schedule and entry form littlehamptontownshow.wordpress.com. Entries to be received by 7th September.

“After the success of our Littlehampton Calendar last year, we have another one this year and would like to thank the residents who entered the competition. The standard was, again, very high, so we have ended up with an amazing selection of photos. The calendar will be on sale outside the Town Show Marquee.

“After generous support and donations from local businesses we also have a great after show auction at 4.45pm on the day. Some amazing lots and donated produce/exhibits from some of our kind exhibitors.

“Please come along and have a great day.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Chair of the Community Resources Committee, Councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper said: “Enjoy a great family afternoon at one of the biggest community events in Littlehampton.

"The Town Show and Family Fun Day is widely regarded as the best event of its kind in the area where the focus is always on celebrating the hard-working groups, organisations and people who make our town such a special place.

"Make sure you come and visit!”

Please Note: There is no parking at Rosemead Park. Parking available at Pay & Display Town Centre Car Parks (approx. 5 mins walk).

Please park sensibly if using nearby roads, do not obstruct emergency access. There will also be temporary toilets in the park for visitors to use.