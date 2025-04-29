Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Littlehampton’s relationship with a town in Macedonia has not yet been made official due to unforeseen circumstances.

Littlehampton Town Council has agreed to sign the charter of friendship as an initial step of recognition with the Macedonian community, and to provide the foundations for a formal twinning arrangement.

In December – during a meeting of the policy and finance committee – the town council clerk reported a ‘positive initial conversation’ with representatives of the Macedonian community in Littlehampton.

A face-to-face meeting was then arranged the following week to discuss ‘forging closer social and cultural links’ with the Macedonian community in Littlehampton.

Mayor of Littlehampton, Sean Lee, pictured with Katerina Stavreska, the ambassador to the Republic of North Macedonia in London. Photo: Littlehampton Town Council

At an annual public meeting on Thursday (April 24), mayor Sean Lee announced that Littlehampton would have a charter of friendship with Resen – a town in southwestern Macedonia.

However, the Mayor of Resen, Jovan Tozievski, could not attend to officially sign the document.

Mr Lee, wearing a T-shirt bearing the Macedonian flag, explained: “Tonight marks the journey of our twinning process starting.

"We were hoping to sign a charter tonight. We were hoping to have the mayor of Resen here but unfortunately, a little bit of bureaucracy got in the way – a visa didn't arrive in time.

Sean Lee presented the mayor's lifetime award to Peter and Loreta Stojanovski, the retired owners of Littlehampton's oldest Mediterranean restaurant. Photo: Littlehampton Town Council

"So we will receive a delegation from the municipality of Resen in Macedonia to sign a charter of friendship.”

Katerina Stavreska – the ambassador to the Republic of Macedonia – was in attendance at the meeting at the K2 Youth and Community Centre on Eldon Way.

She said: “Regrettably, the Mayor of Resen could not be with us tonight due to visa delays. However, he sends his warmest regards and his full support.

"He looks forward to visiting Littlehampton soon, when we will have the opportunity to sign the charter together and celebrate this important milestone as a united front.”

The ambassador expressed her ‘deepest gratitude’ for the ‘warm welcome and the spirit of true partnership’ that the Macedonian community have received in Littlehampton.

She added: “[We are] fostering a community where diverse groups feel welcomed and supported – including the approximately 200 households of Macedonian origins who proudly call Littlehampton their home.

"It has been less than six months since we first met, yet in such a short period of time we have accomplished so much together.

“From the very beginning, we recognised the opportunity to strengthen the bonds between our communities.”

The ambassador said the Mayor of Littlehampton, Sean Lee, has been a ‘steadfast supporter’ of this vision.

She added: “Your unwavering commitment has enabled the Macedonian diaspora to flourish in this part of the United Kingdom, enriching both the cultural and economic ties of this remarkable town.

"Littlehampton stands out as one of the few towns in the United Kingdom with such a significant Macedonian community.”

Among them are ‘two truly exceptional individuals’ and ‘leading figures’ in the local community, the ambassador said.

They are Peter and Loreta Stojanovski who have announced their retirement after 46 years of running the Vardar Restaurant – in Selborne Road – and they have raised tens of thousands of pounds for charity during that time.

It is the longest running Macedonian restaurant outside the country in the Balkans – and Littlehampton’s oldest Mediterranean restaurant.

Mr Lee, who presented the mayor's lifetime award to Mr and Mrs Stojanovski during the meeting, told Sussex World afterwards that the twinning proposal ‘came completely out of the blue’.

He added: “I had a visit from the ambassador of Macedonia. I was obviously aware of Littlehampton's connection with Macedonia because the Vardar restaurant, which had been established for nearly 50 years in Littlehampton.

"The ambassador came and made the suggestion of twinning with the town of Resen. I thought it was a great initiative.

"We're in a new world where not everything is EU-orientated. They are outside of the EU and are very keen to establish and promote stronger links on all levels, including social, cultural and business.

"There's a lot of things we have in common. There's a few local businesses that are North Macedonian and there's lots of kids going to our schools who are Macedonian.

"I think it gives them a real sense of identity and allows them also to celebrate their heritage as well.”

Ambassador Katerina Stavreska said this is a ‘wonderful opportunity’.

She added: “Here, there are around 200 North Macedonian households, which is the biggest in the United Kingdom, apart from London.

"This is the most active part of the Macedonian diaspora and I was happy to meet the mayor and our visions collided in a way.

"We are happy that finally we have come to this point. It is something that we commenced six months ago and is it is becoming a reality.

"The signing of the charter of friendship is the first step towards the final twinning of both towns.

"I have visited Littlehampton many times because the Macedonian community here is quite active and I have come up with this idea that it would be nice to do the twinning project between the two communities.

"I love the Littlehampton people, the wonderful nature, the peacefulness and calmness.

“There are many opportunities in terms of economic cooperation, promotion of the tourism and building on the relations between the two communities and of course the two countries.”