Littlehampton rubbish tip

The opportunity to buy the land next to the centre, in Mill Lane, came about as part of a Section 106 agreement with local housing developers.

While the land will cost more than £500,000, the exact figure has yet to be confirmed.

A council spokesman said: “Acquisition of the land will allow the recycling centre to be extended and reconfigured and provide a more efficient service to the residents of the area.”

Deborah Urquhart, cabinet member for environment & climate change, is due to decide in December whether or not to approve capital funding for the land and for the redevelopment of the site.

Littlehampton’s tip is open 9am-4pm on Mondays and Thursday-Sunday. It is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.