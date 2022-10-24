Littlehampton's rubbish tip could be expanded if neighbouring parcel of land is bought
West Sussex County Council plans to buy a parcel of land on which to expand the Littlehampton Recycling Centre.
The opportunity to buy the land next to the centre, in Mill Lane, came about as part of a Section 106 agreement with local housing developers.
While the land will cost more than £500,000, the exact figure has yet to be confirmed.
A council spokesman said: “Acquisition of the land will allow the recycling centre to be extended and reconfigured and provide a more efficient service to the residents of the area.”
Deborah Urquhart, cabinet member for environment & climate change, is due to decide in December whether or not to approve capital funding for the land and for the redevelopment of the site.
Littlehampton’s tip is open 9am-4pm on Mondays and Thursday-Sunday. It is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
It is also one of several sites that operates a booking system.