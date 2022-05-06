Going into the election, Labour and the Conservatives were neck and neck with 17 seats each in Worthing.
Across in Adur the Conservatives are defending a majority.
We’ll be updating you from the count, being held at Worthing Leisure Centre, throughout the day.
Live updates from Adur and Worthing council elections
Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 11:23
Results due today (Friday May 5).
Counting of votes for Adur and Worthing Councils starts this morning.
What are seats to watch out for?
Three to watch out for would be Marine (where senior Conservative Edward Crouch is defending his seat), Gaisford (where council leader Kevin Jenkins represents, but has stood in Goring instead) and Tarring (where Lib Dem Bob Smytherman is not seeking re-election).