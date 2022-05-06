Going into the election, the Conservatives had 18 seats compared to 16 for Labour.
Labour has run the council’s administration since 2014.
We’ll be updating you from the count, being held at K2 Leisure Centre, throughout the day.
Live results from Crawley Borough Council election
Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 12:18
Crawley council results expected today
The count is being held at the K2 Leisure Centre today. The Conservatives went into polling day with 18 seats, Labour 16, one independent and one vacancy.
Of the 12 seats being contested five are held by Labour, six by Conservatives and one by an independent.
The vacancy for Southgate will likely be filled at a by-election in June. Until then 18 seats would give either Labour or Conservatives a majority.