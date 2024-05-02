Last year the government brought in legislation which requires voters to show photo identification when voting at polling stations. This means that you must bring photo ID with you to vote in today’s Police and Crime Commissioner election and by-elections.

Acceptable forms of ID include:

- UK, EEA or Commonwealth passport;

- UK or EEA driving licence (including a provisional licence);

- Older person’s or disabled person’s bus pass;

- EEA national identity card;

- A biometric immigration document;

- Identity card with the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (PASS card);

- Blue Badge;

- Voter Authority Certificate (VAC);

- Expired ID will still be accepted if the photograph remains a good likeness of the voter.

Brighton City Council said: “If you have a postal vote that you’ve not returned to us, you can hand your completed postal voting pack in to any polling station in the city on polling day by 10pm at the latest.

“If you hand in your postal vote to a polling station or Hove Town Hall, you will also be required to complete a Postal Vote Return Form.