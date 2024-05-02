Local elections 2024: Sussex voters head to polls
Elections are taking place today (Thursday, May 2) in Adur and Worthing, Crawley and Hastings, whilst there are by-elections in Kemptown and Queen’s Park in Brighton. People across the county also have their chance to pick who they want to be the next Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner.
Polls are open until 10pm.
We will be providing live updates as results come in on Friday.
Important information if you are heading to the polls
Last year the government brought in legislation which requires voters to show photo identification when voting at polling stations. This means that you must bring photo ID with you to vote in today’s Police and Crime Commissioner election and by-elections.
Acceptable forms of ID include:
- UK, EEA or Commonwealth passport;
- UK or EEA driving licence (including a provisional licence);
- Older person’s or disabled person’s bus pass;
- EEA national identity card;
- A biometric immigration document;
- Identity card with the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (PASS card);
- Blue Badge;
- Voter Authority Certificate (VAC);
- Expired ID will still be accepted if the photograph remains a good likeness of the voter.
Brighton City Council said: “If you have a postal vote that you’ve not returned to us, you can hand your completed postal voting pack in to any polling station in the city on polling day by 10pm at the latest.
“If you hand in your postal vote to a polling station or Hove Town Hall, you will also be required to complete a Postal Vote Return Form.
“For more information, please visit the elections pages on our website.”
When are results expected?
Crawley is estimated to be the first local authority to have the results revealed. This is likely to be at 2.30pm.
Next up, around 3pm, is expected to be Hastings.
Adur’s results are expected at 4pm, with Worthing following an hour later.
Voters for the by-elections in Brighton will not be counted until Sunday, with the results expected by 4.30pm. The same is true for the Sussex Police and Crime Commission election.
This schedule is subject to change.
Happy polling day
Hello and welcome to our local elections live blog.
Polls are open until 10pm
