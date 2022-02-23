Looking back at Crawley MP’s jibe at Russian leader Putin amidst escalating conflict in Ukraine

Russian troops have been massing on the borders and earlier this week long-time president Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of two of Ukraine’s eastern regions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart at the Kremlin in Moscow on February 22, 2022 (Photo by MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Putin has long been a controversial figure and back in 2013 comments about the UK proved to be a step too far for one Sussex politician.

At a G20 summit in St Petersburg, one of the Russian President’s aides was reported to have dismissed the UK as ‘just a small island’ that no one pays attention to.

This prompted Crawley MP Henry Smith to take to Twitter and write: “Putin really is a tosser.”

Explaining his comments to the Crawley Observer at the time, the Conservative politician said: “The 140 character restriction on Twitter does mean you use language that’s more colloquial than you would use in other forums such as Parliament.”

He added that he had been ‘frustrated’ at Mr Putin’s support for Bashar Assad’s regime in Syria and his ‘abuse of human rights’.