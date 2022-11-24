Loxwood’s ‘lock of love’ now has a permanent reminder of one couple’s special day.

Gennets Bridge Lock on the Wey & Arun Canal may not rival the Eiffel Tower as a romantic setting, but it’s where Stewart Paton popped the question to Louise Williamson back in November 2018.

To mark the occasion Stewart picked up a fallen acorn, brought it home and put it in a pot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had not really expected it to grow, but grow it did and now four years to the day the couple have replanted the sapling in the same spot.

Louise Williamson and Stewart Paton with the sapling on the spot where he popped the question

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keeping the sapling alive during the heat of this summer was a challenge but the sapling survived and now looks set to thrive in its new home by the lock.

The pair, from Loxwood, are regular visitors to the Wey & Arun Canal, walking their two dogs along the towpath, and the little oak tree is now a permanent reminder of their special day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise said: “We wanted to have a legacy of us coming together as a couple and this way people can see our mark on Loxwood and the canal as we love the place so much."

“The Wey & Arun Canal is such a nice place to walk the dogs and it’s free for everyone to enjoy,” Stewart added. “We’ve seen adders swimming, badgers, mink, loads of wildlife.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise paid tribute to the Wey & Arun Canal Trust volunteers who maintain the canal and are restoring more of the 23-mile waterways for leisure use.