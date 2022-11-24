Gennets Bridge Lock on the Wey & Arun Canal may not rival the Eiffel Tower as a romantic setting, but it’s where Stewart Paton popped the question to Louise Williamson back in November 2018.
To mark the occasion Stewart picked up a fallen acorn, brought it home and put it in a pot.
He had not really expected it to grow, but grow it did and now four years to the day the couple have replanted the sapling in the same spot.
Most Popular
Keeping the sapling alive during the heat of this summer was a challenge but the sapling survived and now looks set to thrive in its new home by the lock.
The pair, from Loxwood, are regular visitors to the Wey & Arun Canal, walking their two dogs along the towpath, and the little oak tree is now a permanent reminder of their special day.
Louise said: “We wanted to have a legacy of us coming together as a couple and this way people can see our mark on Loxwood and the canal as we love the place so much."
“The Wey & Arun Canal is such a nice place to walk the dogs and it’s free for everyone to enjoy,” Stewart added. “We’ve seen adders swimming, badgers, mink, loads of wildlife.”
Louise paid tribute to the Wey & Arun Canal Trust volunteers who maintain the canal and are restoring more of the 23-mile waterways for leisure use.
The Wey & Canal Trust volunteers are now gearing up to run their special Santa Cruises along the canal at Christmas.