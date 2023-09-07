BREAKING
Loxwood path just outside of Pephurst Wood confirmed as public right of way

Plans to add a Loxwood path to the legal record of Public Rights of Way in West Sussex have been approved by the county council.
By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 7th Sep 2023, 15:12 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 15:15 BST
An application for the inclusion of the path, which runs through woodland from footpath 795 just outside Pephurst Wood, north-west across Songhurst Furze to footpath 797, was given the nod by the planning & rights of way committee on Tuesday (September 5).

While the three landowners opposed the idea of the path becoming a recognised public right of way, the application was supported by more than 100 people who said it had been used by walkers for more than 40 years.

A statement from the West Sussex Ramblers said there was ‘significant evidence’ that the route had been used by the public ‘over a considerable period’.

This was supported by applicant Tim Bennett, who lives in Loxwood, and told the meeting that people had been walking the path from as far back as 1950.

