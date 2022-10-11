Major building work at former Barclays bank approved

Plans for major building work at the former Barclays Bank have been given the go ahead. Pic by Steve Robards

The proposed work in this two‐storey property will see the removal of existing external signage; removal of external ATM re‐instate existing window; replacement of 11 windows front elevation to match existing; removal of internal counters and all furniture.

Externally the building will: remove the existing external signage, remove the external ATM and re‐instate existing windows, remove the night safe and also replace the 11 windows on the front of the shop.

Internally, counters will be removed and all the furniture will be removed from the site.

In the letter of recommendation by the South Downs National Park Authority, a spokesperson said: “Having visited the site with the Conservation and Design Officer (C&D), it has been noted that the majority of the works have already taken place, including the removal of the ATM and re-instatement of the window.

"This work does not appear to have impacted the historic fabric of the building and is acceptable.

“Whilst the installation of the new window appears sympathetic to the historic building, no details as the existing or proposed windows have been provided.

"Contact was made with the agent who advised that they were not replacing all of the windows now.

"They do not propose any further work and will not be providing any further drawings as they are not necessary.

