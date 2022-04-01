Major Framfield housing development refused

On Thursday (March 31), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee North considered an application seeking outline permission to build up to 58 houses on a greenfield site to the rear of a property known as Old Nursery House.

The scheme, which would have included affordable housing, had been recommended for approval by planning officers on the grounds it would be a ‘sustainable development’ in the context of the district’s unmet housing need.

This view was disputed by the majority of the committee, however, with several members arguing that its location meant residents would be highly dependent on using private cars.

Indicative layout of the proposed development

This, they argued, meant the site could not be described as ‘sustainable’.

Among those to make this argument was Cllr Rachel Millward (Green), who put forward a motion to refuse the scheme.

The motion to refuse was seconded by Cllr Richard Hallett (Con) said: “This is development in the countryside and the whole debate illustrates the fact that access, however technically it is managed, is going to be from what is a relatively dangerous road on a fairly busy road that will only get busier with some of the development in Blackboys.

“So if we get to the principle of ‘is this a good place for development to take place?’ The answer is no, it isn’t.”

The scheme had also proven to be controversial among local residents, who argued it would be an ‘overdevelopment’ which would unacceptably expand the village.

Officers felt differently, however, arguing the proposals would be ‘landscape dominant’ and ‘sensitively extend’ the village.

Officers also warned that previous nearby planning decisions would weigh in favour of development should the applicant appeal against a refusal. This, they warned, could also see the council liable to pay costs at appeal.

This view saw some support from a minority of the committee.

As an outline scheme, the applicant had only been seeking permission for the principle of development on the site, with all other details, except for access via Framfield Road, to be determined at a later date.

The committee heard this proposed access had been considered acceptable by East Sussex Highways, but that there were also unresolved legal issues making it unclear whether it would actually be deliverable. Officers said these legal issues were not planning related, however, meaning they could not form part of a reason for refusal.

For further information on the proposals see application reference WD/2021/0573/MAO on the Wealden District Council website.