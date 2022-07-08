Major improvements planned for road in centre of Crawley

The work, which will include the widening of the junction with The Broadway, forms part of the £60million Crawley Growth Programme.

An application has been submitted to the council’s own planning team.

If approved, the improvements for a continuation of the work already being carried out alongside the new town hall.

The Boulevard in Crawley

A design statement submitted with the application, said the work included:

Continuing the segregated cycle tracks on The Boulevard, completing the link to those on High Street; A signalised parallel crossing to enable people travelling by foot or by bike to cross The Boulevard more easily and safely; Widening the Broadway junction to give priority to buses, while adding a dedicated bus lane for buses turning right into The Broadway. This will allow cars to keep moving while the bus turns; Adding filters which allow some types of transport through but not others to two service roads off The Boulevard, improving pedestrian and cyclists’ safety; and Improving landscaping along the road.

The document said: “The overall aims of the scheme are to upgrade the sustainable transport infrastructure to enable a significant shift from car usage to alternatives such as bus, cycling and walking and alleviate congestion.

“The improvements will enable improved bus journey times by giving priority to buses turning at the junction of The Boulevard and The Broadway along with new sections of bus lane on the Boulevard west of this junction.

Proposed improvements to The Boulevard

“The scheme will enable eastbound traffic to continue their journey without waiting for buses turning right into The Broadway thereby reducing congestion.”