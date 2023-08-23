Maria Caulfield MP faces Question Time at Newhaven Chamber of Commerce Breakfast

Lewes MP Maria Caulfield faced a grilling at the regular Newhaven Chamber of Commerce Breakfast meeting this month where she discussed both national and local issues with local business owners.

The regular weekly meeting is hosted by the Newhaven Chamber of Commerce at the Luna Rossa restaurant in Newhaven and it is open to members and non members alike. It is an opportunity for businesses to network and share best practice and examples of success.

As this week’s guest speaker, Maria gave an update on the Governments £50 million investment in Newhaven and then took questions from local businesses on the issues that matter to them. Subjects covered included reform of businesses rates, energy costs and inflation.

Commenting on the breakfast meeting Maria said: “I really enjoyed catching up with the local chamber and answered questions on the important challenges they face. While Newhaven is seeing new businesses flock to the town, these are challenging times with running costs still remaining high and uncertainty about the economy remain. I would certainly recommend that any business in Newhaven joins the local chamber as it is a great way of getting support from fellow businesses.”

For any business interested in joining the Newhaven Chamber of Commerce please see their website newhavenchamber.co.uk

The Newhaven Chamber of Commerce is an active business networking group part of an exciting community well-placed to help local people in business grow, learn and network.