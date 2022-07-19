Marquee can be set up for weddings at historic house near Crawley Down

The application, which included a new car park and adjustments to the path leading to the 15th century building, was given the nod during a meeting of the planning committee on Thursday (July 14).

The marquee will be used as a wedding venue.

Conditions set by planning officers allow it to only be used between 11am and 11pm for no more than 30 events per year.

Where the marquee would be placed

The council received a number letters objecting to the plans, including one signed by 21 people.

Their concerns included noise and disturbance at unsociable hours, light pollution and the impact on both the listed building and the character of the area.

One objector, who spoke during the meeting, said erecting the marquee would be ‘thoughtless, environmentally horrendous and the desecration of a masterpiece’.

Most of the councillors, though, were happy with what was being proposed.

John Dabell (Con, East Grinstead – Town) said: “If this results in a business there which will see Rowfant House restored, then I think it can only be good.”

Before being able to open the marquee to customers and guests, the applicant will have to submit a Noise Management Plan for the council’s approval.

Christopher Phillips (Ind, Copthorne & Worth) asked for the noise to be kept down to ‘a reasonable level’.