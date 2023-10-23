Michael Gove said the UK Government ‘needs to ensure’ that green gaps such as Chatsmore Farm are protected.

The Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities was speaking during a question and answer session with MPs in the House of Commons Chamber last Monday (October 16).

Sir Peter Bottomley, Conservative MP for Worthing West, asked a question of Mr Gove during the hearing.

He said: “My right hon friend may know that, in Durrington in north-west Worthing, more than 1,000 new homes have been built. Will he ask his inspectors – and the leader of the opposition – to recognise that Chatsmore Farm and Lansdowne Nurseries should not be built on? We must have some green fields between one habitation and another.”

Michael Gove said the UK Government ‘needs to ensure’ that green gaps such as Chatsmore Farm in West Sussex are protected. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

In response, Michael Gove said: “The Father of the House makes a very important point. Of course, his beautiful constituency – situated as it is between the sea and areas of outstanding natural beauty – has already seen significant development and we do need to ensure that settlements have the green belts around them protected.”

Earlier this year, Persimmon Homes went to the Court of Appeal to challenge Worthing Borough Council’s refusal to allow 475 properties on the green gap between Worthing and Ferring.

A panel of three judges rejected the developer’s case, meaning the council’s rejection of the planning application stood.

This was the latest defeat after series of court challenges but the developer is ‘continuing to press for permission’ to build 475 properties on the green gap between Worthing and Ferring, the council said.

Protests were held at Chatsmore Farm (Photo by Eddie Mitchell)

Persimmon Homes said in July that it was ‘naturally disappointed’ with the court’s decision, adding: “Our goal was to provide new homes in an area of extremely high housing need." Click here to read more.

The issue was discussed during a media briefing at Worthing Town Hall earlier this month.

John Turley, cabinet members for resources, said the developers were set to appeal again ‘in the knowledge they are not going to win’.

"They see housing being built at some point in the future but they won't win this one,” Mr Turley said. “We hope not anyway. We are committed to protecting that green space.”

Worthing West MP Sir Peter Bottomley (right) with Ed Miller, secretary of Ferring Conservation Group and convenor of the Protect our Gaps Alliance. Photo contributed

Carl Walker, deputy leader of the council, added: “We want spades in the ground in the right way. We are committed to protecting that land. We are fervently against building on Chatsmore Farm. We will do whatever we can to make sure of that.”

Meanwhile, a Lansdowne Nursery appeal hearing was held last Tuesday (October 17).

The owners of Lansdowne Nursery, based north of the A259 Littlehampton Road in Ferring, have long-running plans to develop 70 homes on their land.

The application was refused by Arun District Council in March but an appeal has been launched.

Ed Miller, secretary of Ferring Conservation Group and convenor of the Protect our Gaps Alliance, said: “In our view, location is the main reason why the appeal should be dismissed.

"We agree that more housing needs to be built in Arun District but this is the wrong place to build a housing estate. This is one of the ‘Gaps between Settlements’ designated in the Local Plan, in this case the gap between rapidly expanding Angmering and the large built-up area of Worthing.