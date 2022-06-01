Residents are urged to get their nominations in to highlight the stellar work of individuals, groups and organisations in the district.

Through eight categories, Mid Sussex’s community awards programme aims to celebrate our community.

A spokesperson said: “With categories ranging from young achievers to green champions, those who help support active lifestyles and who work to bring communities together; we aim to highlight all our community VIPs.”

Scenes from the Mid Sussex Applauds awards ceremony in 2021

The award categories are:

Good Sport Award: This celebrates a club or individual who has made an outstanding contribution to supporting activity or sport. Supported by Places Leisure.

Young Volunteer of the year: This recognises young people who have made a difference in their community. Supported by Clarion Futures.

Stronger Communities: This highlights a community group or organisation that has helped to bring together cultures and communities through a project or activity. Supported by CJ Founds and Assoc.

Young Achiever Award: This showcases a young person who has overcome obstacles and made a positive difference to their own lives or to other young people. Supported by HSBC.

Take Pride in Mid Sussex: This recognises residents who dedicate their time and energy into keeping Mid Sussex clean and green, creating community gardens, painting, upcycling or encouraging people to recycle. Supported by ID Verde.

Business in the Community Award: This recognises a business that supports or makes a positive contribution to benefit community life. Supported by ShopAppy.

Lifetime Achievement Award: This highlights an individual who has made a substantial commitment to the community in their lifetime. Supported by jobsgopublic.

Stronger Together: This celebrates an individual who has helped to bring together cultures and communities through a project or activity. Supported by The Orchards.

The awards are also supported by Mid Sussex Voluntary Action.

Mid Sussex District Council chairman Margaret Belsey said: “I want to invite each and every resident to look around them and let us know about the stars in their communities – by nominating they are helping us to give them the recognition they so truly deserve.”

Nominations will be open until September 19 at www.midsussexapplauds.co.uk.

