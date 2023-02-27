Mid Sussex community projects get almost £160,000 from District Council

Mid Sussex District Council has announced that it has awarded almost £160,000 in Section 106 developer contributions and council grant funding to community projects in the area.

The Cabinet Grants Panel met on Monday, February 20, to discuss the council’s latest round of grant funding allocations and agreed to issue £159,000 altogether to nine community organisations.

The awards will be formally confirmed on March 2.

Cabinet member for Community Norman Webster said: “Charities and voluntary groups are working on some fantastic projects and I’m delighted that we’re able to support so many with grant funding.”

Worth Parish Council will get £65,509 towards installing CCTV cameras in the villages of Copthorne and Crawley Down (pictured). Photo: Google Street View

The district council said Clarion Futures was awarded £52,500. The money will allow this charitable foundation to help East Grinstead’s Quarry Café and Community Fridge create an attractive outdoor seating area. The pathways are set to be improved too, with two drop down kerbs and a ramp.

Haywards Heath Town Football Club has been awarded £12,239 towards the development of an indoor café and education room at Hanbury Stadium. The council said that the club’s Pilgrim Hut is currently only suitable for storage, but the Board plans to install a new kitchen and outdoor patio area.

Worth Parish Council will get £65,509 towards installing CCTV cameras in the villages of Copthorne and Crawley Down. These will be monitored by Sussex Police to prevent anti-social behaviour.

The district council said the awards to Clarion Futures, Haywards Heath Town Football Club and Worth Parish Council are all funded by Section 106 contributions.

The district council also granted £17,752 to three Mid Sussex organisations helping Ukrainian refugees settle in the area. All Saints Lindfield received £8,660 to establish up a drop-in service at The Yews, Haywards Heath. East Grinstead’s Being Neighbourly received £3,543 to set up a support group and update their website to include a page for refugees. HUGS 4 Ukraine, which covers Burgess Hill, received £4,900 towards creating a website, supporting drop-in sessions and delivering celebratory events.

