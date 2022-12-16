Burgess Hill Town Council has allocated £25,000 to help alleviate hardship in the community during the economic crisis.

They have given £10,000 to the Burgess Hill Pantry to boost the assistance they give to more than 200 families.

The council has also donated £10,000 to churches and halls in the town so they can provide warm hubs for residents where they can get a free hot drink. The goal is to help people save on fuel bills, while offering a place to talk.

Burgess Hill Town Council leader Robert Eggleston said: “The recent wintery weather has shown how important it is that we find ways of supporting vulnerable residents in our community. The funding the Town Council is providing will ensure that the Burgess Hill Pantry remains well stocked; we can support local Warm Hubs and provide targeted support to residents who are struggling to keep a credit on their prepayment meters. Burgess Hill Town Council was there for residents during the pandemic and we are doing what we can to support residents in need through the cost-of-living emergency.”

