Mid Sussex District Council’s share of council tax bills as well as its garden waste charges are both set to rise in 2023/24.

One of the council’s scrutiny committee met on Wednesday January 11 to consider the next financial year’s budget and make recommendations to cabinet and full council.

MSDC’s council tax precept would go up by 2.75 per cent, the equivalent of an extra £4.95 a year for an average Band D property, while the fee for green waste service would go up from £70 to £77.

Officers say these charges reflect the cost of delivery and anticipated contractual uplift with Serco and would also support expansion of the service to residents on the waiting list.

Jonathan Ash-Edwards

Some other fees and charges would also rise, but parking fees will remain the same for the time being until a review later in the financial year.

The district council says it will continue to progress several flagship projects such as £1.5million of improvements in four major parks and play areas, delivery of more temporary housing and the new Centre for Outdoor Sports west of Burgess Hill.

