One of the council’s scrutiny committee met on Wednesday January 11 to consider the next financial year’s budget and make recommendations to cabinet and full council.
MSDC’s council tax precept would go up by 2.75 per cent, the equivalent of an extra £4.95 a year for an average Band D property, while the fee for green waste service would go up from £70 to £77.
Officers say these charges reflect the cost of delivery and anticipated contractual uplift with Serco and would also support expansion of the service to residents on the waiting list.
Some other fees and charges would also rise, but parking fees will remain the same for the time being until a review later in the financial year.
The district council says it will continue to progress several flagship projects such as £1.5million of improvements in four major parks and play areas, delivery of more temporary housing and the new Centre for Outdoor Sports west of Burgess Hill.
Council leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards (Con, Lindfield) said: “Residents rightly expect their local Council to deliver high quality services and value for money and that’s what we are focused on delivering in Mid Sussex. Our proposed budget enhances a number of key services, such as expanding the availability of our garden waste and bulky waste services. It also progresses our investment plans for parks, playgrounds, sports facilities, and local infrastructure.