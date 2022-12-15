Mid Sussex District Council has secured £1million in Government funding to invest in parks, community hubs and youth employment support over the next three years.

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) allows councils across the country to support the Government's 'levelling up' agenda locally.

It aims to help projects that boost productivity, income, jobs and living standards, while improving public services, empowering leaders and building a sense of community.

MSDC leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards said: "The Shared Prosperity Fund will help us to enhance our local area, build on our strengths, and ensure Mid Sussex remains a place we are proud to live and work. Our investment plan focuses on improving our local parks and community hubs because they make such a big difference to our quality of life."

Victoria Park in Haywards Heath is one of the area that will benefit from the funding. Photo: Derek Martin, dm1920011a

He said public open spaces provide residents with places to relax, as well as being hubs for sports activities and socialising.

He added: "Local voluntary groups also make a massive contribution to our local community. We’re so fortunate to have a dedicated and diverse army of volunteers here in Mid Sussex and this funding will help them to continue and expand on the excellent work they are already doing to support those in need.”

The Government has now approved an Investment Plan submitted by the council. Funding will support the delivery of the council's parks masterplans to improve play facilities, sports provision and accessibility at Mount Noddy in East Grinstead, Victoria Park in Haywards Heath and St John’s Park in Burgess Hill. Grant funding will be provided to support events at the three parks that bring the community together.

The council's plan also sets money aside to help Sussex Clubs for Young People use a refurbished and expanded pavilion at Barn Cottage Green to build on community services offered by Bentswood Community Hub.

Mid Sussex Voluntary Action is set to receive funding for the community support they provide from The Cherry Tree Centre in Burgess Hill. This includes drop-in support for Ukrainian refugee families and their hosts, as well as digital assistance to help vulnerable people access health services, council support and online shopping.

Quarry Café and Community Fridge in East Grinstead are set to receive funding so they can relocate to new premises and expand their services. They provide a low-cost community café where people in the area can socialise and access support services. The group also provides a community fridge, which turns surplus food into ready meals.

There will be funding to support young people who are not in employment, education or training too.

The bid was supported in Westminster by Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies.

She said: “I look forward to seeing the projects brought forward focused around investment in community hubs, parks and events alongside additional support for young people who are seeking employment. I look forward to seeing the difference it makes to our communities and how this will impact brilliant projects and organisations who deliver great things in our community.”

