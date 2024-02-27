Mid Sussex District Plan 'lacks ambition'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

CPRE Sussex says the new plan is greener than its predecessor and includes tougher new home energy standards.

However, the charity is ‘disappointed’ the plan is not more ambitious and says residents have been unable to contribute to its development in a way that works best for the long-term future of the district.

CPRE Sussex Director Paul Steedman said: “Mid Sussex District Council has been too timid in challenging the Government’s approach to setting housing targets. This plan seeks to deliver far more houses than the council itself believes is needed, lining up greenfield sites for development that are neither needed nor sustainable.

“At the same time, within a smaller overall housing target, the plan needs to be much bolder on the number of affordable homes it requires from developers.”

CPRE Sussex criticised the lack of focus on brownfield sites, and the climate impacts of car-dependent development.

The charity also called for the protection for the ‘rural jewel’ of the Low Weald.

Mr Steedman added: “It is wishful thinking on the council’s part to believe it can deliver a self-sustaining 20-minute community via separate greenfield sites at Sayers Common. If it is not sustainable do not develop it.”