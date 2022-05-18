Mid Sussex District Council leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards is urging eligible residents to apply for the £150 energy rebate

These one-off £150 payments are available to Mid Sussex households in Council Tax bands A-D, and are being provided by Central Government.

Residents who live in a Band E property and receive a disabled reduction in Council Tax are also eligible for the rebate.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MSDC leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards said the £150 cash rebate will not need to be repaid.

He said: “If you pay your Council Tax by Direct Debit, there’s nothing you need to do further.

"Unless we contact you for further information, the money will be paid to you by the end of this month.

“If you pay your Council Tax in a different way, you can still get the £150 Energy Rebate, but you will need to apply online at www.midsussex,gov.uk/energy-payments.

"The process is quick and simple, so if you live in a Council Tax Band A-D property and you haven’t applied yet, please make sure you do that today.”

Mid Sussex District Council has already allocated more than £2.7 million to 18,000 households.

An MSDC spokesperson said: “Residents who pay Council Tax by Direct Debit will have either been paid the £150 Energy Rebate or contacted by the end of May.”

Low income residents who do not qualify for the Central Government Energy Rebate can also get help.