BREAKING
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists

Mid Sussex Labour supports proposals for Clair Hall in Haywards Heath

Mid Sussex Labour has announced that it supports the latest proposals for Clair Hall in Haywards Heath.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 27th Sep 2023, 12:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The theatre closed in March 2020 during the Covid pandemic and was used as a vaccination centre.

But in August Mid Sussex District Council said it aimed to turn the former Clair Hall theatre into a multi-functional culture centre with space for the performing arts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anne-Marie Cooke, cabinet member for finance, revenues and benefits, shared some information at a meeting of the full council.

Most Popular
Mid Sussex Labour has announced that it supports the latest proposals for Clair Hall in Haywards Heath, which is still being used as a vaccination centreMid Sussex Labour has announced that it supports the latest proposals for Clair Hall in Haywards Heath, which is still being used as a vaccination centre
Mid Sussex Labour has announced that it supports the latest proposals for Clair Hall in Haywards Heath, which is still being used as a vaccination centre

In welcoming the outline proposals, Labour Chair Pam Haigh said: “We are impressed with the strategic vision. While we support redevelopment proposals we are concerned that lessons from the botched Martlets redevelopment must be learned.”

Read More
Read more: Mid Sussex GP practice put into special measures after CQC rates it ‘...

Mid Sussex Labour said that making better use of the site involves improving access to Clair Park and said the design features a more 'financially realistic cultural facility' than now. They said that ‘a welcome feature’ would be 150-seat theatre and a four screen cinema complex.”

A Mid Sussex Labour spokesperson added: “Even though the current Covid vaccination facility may be lost alternatives will be sought. Labour appreciates these proposals increase site usage and work well within existing land constraints. These are vital considerations in offering high quality, accessible cultural and community facilities alongside providing affordable homes on a brownfield site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“To avoid the fiasco of the botched Martlets redevelopment Labour wants lessons learned to be actioned. Labour will press the Council all the way to ensure the project is not delayed, that sound innovative financial solutions are sought and all decision-making is made clear to people in Mid Sussex.”

Related topics:Mid Sussex District CouncilClair HallHaywards Heath