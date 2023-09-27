Mid Sussex Labour has announced that it supports the latest proposals for Clair Hall in Haywards Heath.

The theatre closed in March 2020 during the Covid pandemic and was used as a vaccination centre.

But in August Mid Sussex District Council said it aimed to turn the former Clair Hall theatre into a multi-functional culture centre with space for the performing arts.

Anne-Marie Cooke, cabinet member for finance, revenues and benefits, shared some information at a meeting of the full council.

In welcoming the outline proposals, Labour Chair Pam Haigh said: “We are impressed with the strategic vision. While we support redevelopment proposals we are concerned that lessons from the botched Martlets redevelopment must be learned.”

Mid Sussex Labour said that making better use of the site involves improving access to Clair Park and said the design features a more 'financially realistic cultural facility' than now. They said that ‘a welcome feature’ would be 150-seat theatre and a four screen cinema complex.”

A Mid Sussex Labour spokesperson added: “Even though the current Covid vaccination facility may be lost alternatives will be sought. Labour appreciates these proposals increase site usage and work well within existing land constraints. These are vital considerations in offering high quality, accessible cultural and community facilities alongside providing affordable homes on a brownfield site.

