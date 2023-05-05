Edit Account-Sign Out
Mid Sussex local election results 2023 - LIVE: the results as they are announced

Counting of results for Mid Sussex District Council’s election is taking place today (Friday May 5) and we’ll have live updates throughout the day – so do refresh this page for updates.

By Joshua Powling
Published 5th May 2023, 09:26 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 11:10 BST
Mid Sussex District Council offices at The Oaklands, Haywards Heath. Pic Steve Robards SR1521476Mid Sussex District Council offices at The Oaklands, Haywards Heath. Pic Steve Robards SR1521476
Mid Sussex District Council offices at The Oaklands, Haywards Heath. Pic Steve Robards SR1521476

LATEST: Back in 2015 the Conservatives took every single seat at MSDC. Eight years later and there’s a chance they could lose their majority, with Lib Dems and Greens hoping to make further gains building on their strong showings back in 2019.

11.07am: The key to this election will likely be Haywards Heath and the surrounding villages. The Lib Dems and Greens did very well in Burgess Hill, Hassocks and Hurstpierpoint last time around, but did less well in the district’s other two main towns. Whatever happens I’d expect East Grinstead to remain pretty solidly Tory, but if the other parties want to eat into their majority or even wipe it out, then they need to win some seats in Haywards Heath.

10.51am: Mid Sussex District Council has tweeted: “The verification of ballots is well underway here at The Triangle Leisure Centre in Burgess Hill following the local elections, which took place yesterday.”

10.15am: Nationally the Conservatives have suffered early losses in the areas where counting has already been completed. More than 8,000 seats are up for gabs this week.

9.23am: Counting is taking place at the Triangle Leisure Centre in Burgess Hill today. Updates as we have them throughout the day.

