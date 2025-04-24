Mid Sussex MP criticises South East Water after research reveals ‘vast quantities’ of water wasted due to leaky pipes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mid Sussex MP Alison Bennett has critcised South East Water after new figures showed that ‘vast quantities’ of water are being wasted every day because of leaky pipes.

The research from the House of Commons Library was commissioned by the Liberal Democrats.

It reveals that an average of three billion litres of water has been lost every day in England and Wales between 2020/21 and 2022/23.

The Lib Dems said it shows that around 97.4 million litres are lost every day to leakage in the South East Water area, adding that, on average, 91 litres per property served by the company is wasted each day.

Mid Sussex MP Alison Bennett critcised South East Water after figures showed 'vast quantities' of water being wasted because of leaky pipes.

Ms Bennett said: “It’s scandalous that South East Water are allowing millions of litres of water to be wasted every year, while customers face escalating bills.”

She continued: “People need to have confidence that water – a precious resource in the water stressed South East – is never wasted, and that when new housing is proposed, the water companies have a robust plan to ensure that everyone has an adequate supply. The Liberal Democrats will continue to stand with customers who have been taken for granted by water companies for far too long.”

South East Water said it is working to reduce the level of leakage.

The Lib Dems have called for the government to abolish Ofwat and replace it with a new regulator to ‘properly hold water companies to account’ while protecting customers and the environment.

The party has called for the introduction of a single social water tariff with the aim of shielding vulnerable customers from unaffordable bills. The Lib Dems also want a ban on bonuses for executives at underperforming water companies.

The Lib Dems said their analysis suggests that water leaks are costing England and Wales customers an estimated £396 million per year.

Phil Jones, South East Water’s Head of Leakage Operations, said: “We share our customers’ frustrations in seeing drinking water lost to leaks. This level of leakage is not where we hoped to be and we are actively working to reduce that figure.

“We spend around £40 million a year on finding and fixing leaks across our network and we're committed to investing further to reduce the amount of water lost to leaks by half by 2050. We have implemented a leakage recovery strategy and as part of that, increased the number of staff out finding and fixing leaks, invested in new leak detection technology, and invested in systems to improve the visibility of our pipeline network.

“Customers can keep up-to-date on what’s happening in their area by looking at our interactive map at www.southeastwater.co.uk.”