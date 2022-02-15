MP Mims Davies joined the group, which aims to work together on support for women across all nations.

The inaugural meeting took place as the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) launched a consultation into the reclassification of a locally applied HRT product, Gina.

This means women in the UK could access a menopausal treatment over the counter at a pharmacy, without requiring a prescription.

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies. Picture: Steve Robards, SR20021703.

“Millions of women go through the menopause every year, with the majority experiencing symptoms that can be severe, such as low mood, anxiety, hot flushes and difficulty sleeping, and have a negative impact on everyday life,” said Ms Davies.

“This taskforce will ensure co-ordination across the UK in terms of raising awareness of the menopause and improve care and support,” she said.

The Menopause Taskforce is set to meet every two months, and future meetings will be scheduled by theme.