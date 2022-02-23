There will no longer be a legal requirement to self-isolate following a positive test and free lateral flow testing will end for all but the most vulnerable.

This Thursday will also see the end of enhanced statutory sick pay.

“I think it’s right we put trust back in the British people to make the right decision,” said Ms Davies, adding that England’s vaccine roll-out had been successful and the link between positive Covid cases and deaths had been severely weakened.

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies. Picture: Steve Robards, SR20021703.

She said: “I want to reassure everyone that we will continue to closely monitor the threat of Covid and any further variants, but now we can all celebrate the return of all the freedoms we’ve had to sacrifice for so long.”

Ms Davies joined other MPs in the House of Commons on Monday (February 21) as the Prime Minister outlined the Government’s ‘Living With Covid’ plan.

PM Boris Johnson also confirmed the Government will continue to detect and monitor threats from variants both in the UK and overseas, while he said that over-75s and people with suppressed immune systems in the UK are to be offered another Covid-19 booster jab in the coming weeks.