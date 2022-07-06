Mid Sussex MP resigns from Boris Johnson's government - 'we need a fresh start'

A raft of junior ministers have quit following the lead of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid yesterday.
Mr Johnson, already rocked by Partygate, has been criticised for the handling of allegations against former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.
With the PM teetering, Ms Davies has resigned as employment minister.
She said in her letter she had become ‘increasingly concerned’ about Mr Johnson’s premiership, those around him, the party’s direction and what it stands for.
It added: “Many people go into politics to make a difference and I would like to say I am one of them. But these last few months have led me to believe that we must strive to make that difference while fully upholding the highest standards in public life and remain true to our values as an individual and as a Conservative.
"I am sad to say many of my constituents feel you have not met those standards and I agree with them. I have no confidence in your leadership, and I ask you to consider your position for the sake of the country and party. I fought on with you as you made changes, but these have been to no avail.
"I have truly battled with coming to this decision because I am deeply committed to my role, and I feel that government must continue to function and above all deliver for our people. However I now feel the great work we are doing in my department and many others is utterly overshadowed by what has unfolded from the heart of government in Downing Street.”