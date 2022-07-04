Ansty And Staplefield

DM/22/1952: Holmsted Farm, Staplefield Road, Cuckfield. Erection of single storey, oak framed lodge building to be used as holiday let with new access track and parking.

Ardingly

DM/22/0751: Land North of Clayton Mills, Hassocks. Provision of five car parking spaces with associated landscaping (Planning permission sought for a temporary 12-month period). Amended plans showing removal of sales pod and description amended accordingly. (Photo: Google Maps)

DM/22/1774: Havelock Farm, Wakehurst Place, Selsfield Road. Demolition of existing agricultural buildings (with those of heritage value to be retained), formerly known as Havelock Farm, and the development of a new conservation and research nursery consisting of four glasshouses of varying size, polytunnels, shade structures, standout area, mechanical plant building, and associated hard and soft landscape works.

Ashurst Wood

DM/22/1991: Chartin, Hammerwood Road. Replacement of cedar cladding with fibre cement plank material.

Balcombe

DM/22/2056: Elmers, Deanland Road. Single storey rear/side extension.

Bolney

DM/22/1842: Fernwood Cottage, The Street. Retrospective application to replace brick pillars with new wall and fence panels. Replace existing shed with new shed, to be built in corner of garden.

DM/22/1911: The Frog And Effet, Stairbridge Lane. Proposed separation of annex from main house to create a new separate dwelling. To include obscure glazing to the existing annex building and substantial mature landscaping between the two properties.

Burgess Hill

DM/22/1523: 15 Alexandra Road. Proposed two storey side extension incorporating replacement garage and single storey rear extension. (amended description and plans 27/06).

DM/22/1539: Homelands, Oakwood Road. Re-pollard Horse Chestnut tree back to previous pruning points.

DM/22/2030: 5 Silverdale Road. Proposed swimming pool to rear garden.

DM/22/2035: 162 Junction Road. Proposed single storey rear / side extension.

DM/22/2052: 21 The Nursery. Oak (T1) reduce crown by 2m.

DM/22/2053: 45 Brookway. Single storey rear extension.

Cuckfield

DM/22/2055: Ockenden Manor, Ockenden Lane. 4 x Acacia - Fell. 1x Holly - reduce to lowest fork (wall height). 2 x Ash trees, 1 in Drill Hall remove branch brushing roof; other- remove dead/dying limb. Lime - reduce back to previous growth points over roof.

East Grinstead

DM/22/1295: 2A Blackwell Road. Demolish existing garage. Erect a two-storey side extension. Erect a single storey front extension. Extend the existing roof and perform a loft conversion with rear rooflight windows. Whole house facade alterations to include new first floor windows to front, right side and rear elevations. (Revised plans received 29.06.2022 and 30.06.2022).

DM/22/1354: Baldwins Hill Primary School, Lowdells Lane. Installation of new permeable path and new Key Stage 2 trim trail, removal and replacement of the existing Early Years play area equipment and flooring, installation of a new 'rain garden' and associated system to alleviate long standing issues. Newly paved areas to feature permeable drainage underneath to redirect rainwater to the rain garden.

DM/22/1487: Mobile Home, 1 Orchard Farm, Holtye Road. Proposed single storey 3m extension to the dwelling house.

DM/22/1504: Orchard Farm Cottages, Holtye Road. Proposed landscape and hardscape layout reconfiguration.

DM/22/1778: 81 High Street. Conversion of existing office space (B1) to 1-bedroom residential dwelling.

DM/22/1818: Moatfield Surgery, St Michaels Road. T1 Maple - One stem has split from the main trunk - propose to fell remainder of tree (revised description 29-06-2022).

DM/22/2034: Land South Of 25 And 27 Holtye Road. Proposed 5G telecoms installation: H3G street pole and additional equipment cabinets.

DM/22/2054: The Print Room, 6 Middle Row. Erection of internal walls.

Hassocks

DM/22/0751: Land North of Clayton Mills. Provision of five car parking spaces with associated landscaping (Planning permission sought for a temporary 12-month period). Amended plans showing removal of sales pod and description amended accordingly.

DM/22/1797: Manor House, 104 Keymer Road. Proposed repairs to the render above the front door. Re-roofing of the front bay window. Internal plaster repairs.

DM/22/1986: 41 London Road. Roof extension to include changing the end hip roof to a gable wall and a new rear dormer window.

DM/22/2016: 13 Church Mead. Single storey extension to rear of dwelling.

DM/22/2045: 54 Friars Oak Road. T1 Ash - Fell.

DM/22/2068: 12 Ann Close. Existing extension and conservatory demolished and new single storey 8m extension added with internal alterations and PV panels on the western (side) elevation.

Haywards Heath

DM/22/1185: 36 Rumbolds Lane. Proposed front porch and 4.3m rear extension.

DM/22/1776: 32 Eastern Road. Removal of existing outhouse and erection of a new single storey rear extension and double storey side extension. Roof extension and loft conversion with rear dormer, side window, and front roof light window.

DM/22/2010: 1 Lucastes Lane. Proposed single storey side extension of existing garage, new permeable block paving to existing and extended drive, new bin store and log store.

DM/22/2021: University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, Princess Royal Hospital, Lewes Road. Variation of conditions 5 and 6 relating to planning application DM/21/2108 - to allow for the retention of certain trees and removal of additional trees due to a high-pressure water main found on site.

DM/22/2040: Byeways, 36 Lucastes Road. Silver Birch and Copper Maple - Reduce height by approximately 5 meters.

DM/22/2062: 26 Sergison Close. To reduce mixed hedge on left hand side of lawn by 1 metre, Yew Tree and Hawthorn, to reduce by approximately 3 metres to match. Holly and Yew, Hazel and Sycamore alongside of house, reduce front layer to shed to create hedge approximately 3-4 metres reduction. Oak Tree to cut back overhanging branches over property fence by 2 metres.

DM/22/2064: 79 Highbank. Internal garage conversion to a child's playroom. Bay window to replace garage door.

DM/22/2073: 34 Oathall Road. T1 Beech - remove. T2 Silver Birch - remove. T3 Cherry Tree- remove.

DM/22/2083: 25 Sherwood Drive. Ash tree - fell to 10-20cm.

Horsted Keynes

DM/22/2033: Fieldhurst, Church Lane. 2 x Horse Chestnut - pollard back to previous points as touching property and restricting light.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/22/1905: Land North of 19 Dunlop Close, Sayers Common. T23 - Common Oak (Quercus robur) - To reduce back to the fence line by 0.5m, small section of overhanging foliage. T24 - common Oak (Quercus robur) - To crown lift to three metres includes any deadwood found within the working area. T25 - Common Oak (Quercus robur) - To remove two low dead branches up to 3m.

DM/22/2005: Leigh Cottage, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. Rear and side single storey extension, new entrance porch and 4 No. number dormer windows to main roof.

DM/22/2006: Garden House, South Avenue, Hurstpierpoint. Retrospective application for a new dwelling including minor alterations, reduced ridge height, small increase in eaves height, revised brick gable design, revised landscaping details and variation to fencing to front (east) boundary.

DM/22/2012: Land To West Of Goldcrest Drive, Sayers Meadow, Sayers Common. Erection of a 2 storey, 66 bed care home for older people with associated access, car parking and landscaping.

DM/22/2022: 12 Hannington Place, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed works to include remove and replace all existing living room windows, doors, glazed roof, and ancillary structures with face brickwork, bifold, windows and flat roof with roof lanterns. Extend timber decking. Remove shed at side of house and erect 2 no lean-to timber structures for home office and potting shed. Install side facing window to north face. Enlarge existing porch. Install wood burner chimney flue.

DM/22/2024: 17 Hassocks Road, Hurstpierpoint. Ornamental plum tree - fell.

DM/22/2037: 3 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. T1 Macrocarpa - fell.

DM/22/2038: Littleway, West Furlong Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Crab apple (T1) reduce crown by 2m. Magnolia (T2) reduce crown by 1m. Cypress (T3) fell. Magnolia (T4) reduce crown by 1m. Hawthorn, Field Maple, Goat Willow (G1) fell.

DM/22/2039: Church House, High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Internal alterations and new external french doors to the rear elevation.

Slaugham

DM/22/2017: Moto Break, Pease Pottage Motorway Services, Brighton Road, Pease Pottage. Formation of 12 dedicated EV charging parking spaces with associated electrical infrastructure. Formation of 20 new standard parking spaces.

Twineham

DM/21/2276: Land East Of Wineham Lane, Wineham. Battery energy storage facility and associated infrastructure. (Amended plans, safety management plan, fire strategy and other supporting information received 17th June 2022).

West Hoathly

DM/22/2029: 1 Philpots Cottages, Hook Lane. Erection of single storey rear extension and rear dormer.

Worth

DM/22/1308: Crawley Down Garage, Snow Hill, Crawley Down. Display of 5 internally illuminated fascia signs, display of 1 non illuminated corner module and display of 2 non illuminated parking signs.