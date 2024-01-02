The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between December 18 and 22.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/23/2570: Brew House, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. Installation of an outside swimming pool, on a raised deck extending from the back of the property, with planters, flower borders and retaining walls.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning applications

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/3198: Orchard House, Weald Chase, Staplefield Road, Cuckfield. Proposed demolition of conservatory, garage and outbuildings and construction of single storey side extension, domestic outbuilding and carport.

DM/23/3210: Stable Block, Borde Hill Garden, Borde Hill Lane, Haywards Heath. Variation of condition no. 2 relating to planning application DM/23/0421 - to amend the approved plans to include revisions to the design of the extension, increased soft landscaping and reduction in hard landscaping, and modest increase in size of the external plant room.

DM/23/3218: Great Bentley Plantation, Borde Hill Lane, Haywards Heath. The provision of 5 no. self-contained holiday lodges. Conversion of an existing structure to provide a new reception building. Provision of new vehicular access onto Borde Hill Lane and stopping up of existing vehicular access.

Ashurst Wood

DM/23/3176: Ashburnham, Woods Hill Lane. Proposed single storey rear extension.

Bolney

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/3143: Spronketts House, Spronketts Lane, Warninglid. Proposed two storey side extension. Demolish and re-build an existing outer building. Install an additional Velux window to the rear, extend front first floor window and make alterations to the rear first floor window. Relocate site access and install a new driveway with new gates.

DM/23/3184: Ormonde Hall, Cowfold Road. Variation of condition no. 1 of planning application DM/21/2193 - to allow for the substitution of the approved drawings with the drawings submitted herein.

DM/23/3202: Chapel House, Cross Colwood Lane. Proposed alteration of site entrance position. Extensive landscaping works to include improved terrace and new greenhouse. Addition of a new timber framed 2 storey garage with annexe to first floor and dormer windows. Existing garage to be converted to a gym.

DM/23/3208: Land At Bolney Grange Industrial Park, Jobs Lane, Hickstead. Outline application for the erection of 10x Class E(g), B2 and B8 Flexible Use Commercial Units including details of access and layout.

Burgess Hill

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/3034: Wintons Fishery, Folders Lane. Demolition of existing offices and toilets down to DPC level and rebuilding offices and shower rooms on same foot print.

DM/23/3164: 140 Chanctonbury Road. Proposed garage conversion to home office.

DM/23/3168: Scottish And Southern, 5 York Road. Installation of powder coated aluminium louvres to rear and side elevations of Unit 5, York Road, Locations on side elevation to replace window locations and apertures to be created in rear elevation to allow new louvres to be installed.

DM/23/3185: 55 Petworth Drive. Proposed extension to front and side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/3188: 173 Mill Road. Proposed double storey side extension, single-storey rear extension and new roof light window to the west elevation.

DM/23/3191: 42 Ferndale Road. Proposed two storey side and rear extension with juliette balcony to first floor south elevation. New side entrance door with canopy over. Fenestration alterations and new roof light window to east elevation.

DM/23/3224: 29 Crescent Road. 1x Conifer fell to ground level and replace with yew saplings to continue the existing yew hedge line. 1x mature yew, crown reduction by 0.5m, crown lift of 3m.

DM/23/3233: Tree Top House, Birchwood Grove Road. Oaks T1, T2 and T3 - Fell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/3246: Land East Of Isaacs Lane. English Oak - crown lift to provide 5 m height clearance, prune to provide 3m clearance. Mixed belt tree - prune overhang branches back circa 0.5m west edge of road.

Chailey

LW/23/0753: 2 Leylands Cottages, Haywards Heath Road, North Chailey. Removal of existing stables and outbuilding, erection of single storey outbuilding.

Cuckfield

DM/23/3135: Woodpeckers, Courtmead Road. Single storey rear extension with a central dual pitched roof and roof windows.

DM/23/3186: 12 Warden Court. Rear single storey extension to enlarge the existing kitchen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/3219: The Glass House, Whitemans Green. Proposed new oak framed garage/workshop and home office.

Ditchling

SDNP/23/05299/FUL: Beardsfield Nursery, Common Lane. Erection of permanent horticultural workers dwelling to replace temporary mobile home on the site.

East Grinstead

DM/23/0990: Walnut Marches, Crawley Down Road, Felbridge. Demolition of the existing dwelling and erection of 6 dwellings with associated access, landscaping, garaging and parking. Arboricultural information received 23/11.

DM/23/2643: Sackville School, Lewes Road. 1 x Oak - Reduce to fence line and no further than previous reduction points. 1 x Oak - Reduce crown by 1.5m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/3139: 70 Greenhurst Drive. Proposed room in the roof space.

DM/23/3151: 146-148 London Road. Proposed loft conversion to create second floor self contained flat with 12 no. rooflights.

Hassocks

DM/23/2697: 8 Wentworth Road. To extend the existing front and side garden fence forward and create two new access gates.

DM/23/2741: White Lodge, Ockley Lane. Erection of detached 5 bed dwelling with new access from Ockley Lane and associated parking. (Further highways drawings received 05.12.2023. Updated Drainage Strategy Report received 14.12.2023. Updated tree information received 15.12.2023).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/3181: Land To The Rear Of 2 Keymer Road. Proposed single storey residential dwelling, to the Rear of 2 Keymer Road.

DM/23/3206: 20 Newlands Close. Proposed loft conversion incorporating a rear hip to gable extension, removal of a chimney and installation of rooflights to the side and front roof slope.

DM/23/3211: 44 Ockley Lane. Conversion and extension of existing 2-bed bungalow to 4-bed house. Demolition of existing rear conservatory and replaced with new habitable rooms, conversion, extension and remodelling of existing bungalow roof to accommodate 2 no additional bedrooms.

Haywards Heath

DM/23/1262: 23-25 Bolnore Road. Variation of condition 2 of planning application DM/20/3310 - to allow for internal reorganisation of the lower ground, ground, first and second floors to provide a more efficient and operationally more appropriate layout (Amended plans received 14 July 2023 and 20 October 2023).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/1918: The Barn, Hurstwood Grange, Hurstwood Lane. Internal and External alterations to adapt existing building. Amended Plans received 21.12.2023.

DM/23/2831: The Lodge, Bennetts Rise. Change of use from office (Use Class E) to dwellinghouse (Use Class C3). AMENDED PLANS received 18/1/2023 revising internal layout, adding 3no rooflights and correcting position of footpath.

DM/23/3134: 3 Oldfield Drive. Maple (T1) - reduce overall crown by no more than 2m. Maples (T2, T3 and T4) - reduce height of trees by no more than 2m.

DM/23/3183: 22 Church Avenue. Proposed rear extension, raised deck and new front window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/3195: Downlands Park Care Home, Bolnore Farm Lane. Variation of condition no 24 relating to planning application DM/20/4159 - to substitute amended plans for those approved under DM/20/4159.

DM/23/3212: 16 Heyworth Ride. Demolition of existing bay, construction of single storey rear extension together with associated internal and external alterations.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/23/2960: Hurstpierpoint Cricket Club, Fairfield Recreation Ground, Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposal to lay a patio at the front of the existing pavilion building, with a small path running down the side of the building to the store room (Corrected location plan received 19 December 2023).

DM/23/3121: Alders Farm, Brighton Road, Hurstpierpoint. The installation of a new shareable 26.2m mast, including a base station, 2.4m high palisade fencing, 6no. operator cabinets, 4no. dishes, 24no. antennas, 1no. meter cabinet, ancillary development thereto and proposed access track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/3182: Burgess Hill Northern Arc, Land North And North West Of Burgess Hill, Between Bedelands Nature Reserve In The East And, Goddards Green Waste Water Treatment Works In The West. Reserved matters application pursuant to outline application DM/21/3279, to consider access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale with respect to the the provision of a Centre for Community Sport with ancillary facilities at land west of Burgess Hill between the A273 and Gatehouse Lane, Burgess Hill, West Sussex designated for the Centre for Outdoor Sport.

DM/23/3203: 46 Hassocks Road, Hurstpierpoint. Internal alterations and revised fenestration including new bi-fold doors.

DM/23/3226: 3 Packham Cottages, Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. A single story extension to replace an existing conservatory.

Lindfield

DM/23/3141: 14 Summerhill Grange. Proposal to replace two existing first floor dormer windows with a single dormer and larger window and to replace the existing front elevation roof tiles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/3161: Beverley Lodge, 19 West Common. Proposal to convert existing loft space and replace existing conservatory with a single storey rear extension. Replacement of garage with car port.

Lindfield Rural

DM/23/3247: Land To The South Of Scamps Hill, Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield. Application for Modification of Planning Obligation Schedule 3, Paragraph 3 (Primary School Land) pursuant to the S.106 Agreement Dated 9 June 2017 (ref: APP/D3830/W/16/3152641 / DM/15/4457).

Slaugham

DM/23/2956: Kimberley, High Street, Handcross. Alterations to the front ground floor bay window, relocation of front door, proposed pitched roof to existing ground floor and first floor extensions with glazed gable end. Skylight windows and solar panels to roof space and proposed rendered exterior walls.

DM/23/3102: 2 The Cottage, The Green. Demolition of dilapidated piggery and erection of workshop and office. Area surrounding building will be decked.

Twineham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/1184: On Land At Coombe Farm, Bob Lane. Construction and operation of a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), and associated infrastructure, with landscaping, drainage and access. (Amended plans showing emergency access received 18/12/23).

DM/23/3173: Twineham Grange Farm, Bob Lane. Variation of condition no. 3 of reserved matters consent DM/20/3788 - 'The development hereby permitted shall be carried in accordance with the plans listed under the heading - plans referred to for consideration of this application.'

West Hoathly

DM/23/1679: Fair Tye, Tyes Cross, Sharpthorne. Timber framed twin car port garage with enclosed garden store and home office / studio above. Amended Block Plan received 20.12.2023, showing position of building relocated into rear garden.

Wivelsfield

LW/23/0762: 8 Blackmores, Wivelsfield Green. Replace rear conservatory with single storey extension.

Worth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/3152: The Co-operative Food, 1 Station Road, Crawley Down. Proposed new shopfront opening and brick up existing opening. Install new storage building in rear service yard with external coldroom and new mechanical plant with palisade fence. New Amazon and inpost lockers to front of store.