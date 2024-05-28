Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between May 20 and 24.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/24/0832: HHRFC Clubhouse, Whitemans Green, Cuckfield. Proposed single-storey side extension with a roof deck at first-floor level which links back to the Clubhouse and the erection of two full-sized padel courts and a singles padel court with a tensile fabric canopy.

DM/24/0901: 1 Highfields, Brighton Road, Warninglid. Erection of 2 detached dwellings with ancillary detached garages following demolition of 2 residential structures (re-submission of planning consent granted under DM/21/3446).

Ardingly

DM/23/2282: Townhouse Farm Cottages, Church Lane. Demolition of two existing semi detached cottages and construction of 1 No. detached four-bedroom three storey dwelling house (plus a basement) together with a detached two storey garage (garage below ground level) with home office over, associated landscaping and infrastructure. Amended Plans received 15th May showing changes to appearance of dwelling. Additional Information received 17th May of a Flood Risk Assessment, landscaping plans, sections and a Heritage Assessment.

Bolney

DM/24/1078: Oakwood Cottage, Stairbridge Lane. Proposed summer/pool house.

DM/24/1222: Ormonde Hall, Cowfold Road. Alter the previously approved Bricks under application DM/23/0814 to "Partially demolish linked elements of burnt out 20th Century Dwelling linked to Grade Two Listed Hall building and internal alterations of Grade Two Listed Hall building staircase, floor repairs and any associated wall finishes and ceiling finishes, linked to previous fire and water damage. Application for amendments to the design of the scheme for the replacement extension previously approved under references DM/21/2193 and DM/21/2197 (Amended Plans 22/08/2023)".

Burgess Hill

DM/23/2525: Shell Burgess Hill Service Station, 173 London Road. Side forecourt shop extension to accommodate a new food to go area and seating use class, improved parking, relocated jet wash and associated forecourt adjustments. Description amended 08.03.2024 to include hot food takeaway use (sui generis). Flood Risk Assessment and amended plans received 22.02.2024 showing revised siting of jet wash. Tree Report received 06.03.2024. Further details and amended plans received 08.05.2025 to include extraction system. Noise Impact Assessment received 24.05.2024.

DM/24/0340: Brendon, Woodwards Close. Demolish existing garage and replace with single storey extension to form an annexe ancillary to the main dwelling. Proposed double storey side extension. Proposed porch extension. Amended Plans received 23/5/2024 changing layout of annexe, setting frontage of single storey side extension back from front of main house, re-positioning the door to serve the annexe.

DM/24/1153: Neyo Dental Specialists, 24 Church Road. Proposed signage to include 3 fascia, 1 projecting and 2 hoardings.

DM/24/1187: 41 St Johns Avenue. Hawthorn - Fell and replace.

DM/24/1232: 2 Janes Close. Proposed two storey side extension and single storey front extension, all to match the existing dwelling.

DM/24/1244: 7 Inholmes Park Road. Demolition of existing shed and erection of a detached outbuilding for use as a golf simulator ancillary to main dwelling.

DM/24/1245: 17 St Wilfrids Road. Loft conversion comprising hip to gable, rear dormer and front Velux. Proposed porch.

DM/24/1260: 34 The Vineries. Single storey side extension.

DM/24/1271: 9 Mansion Close. 1 x T22 Hornbeam - Crown reduction by 2m and crown thinning by 15-20% to avoid the tree touching the property, to restore daylight to upper rooms and conservatory and to reduce excessive shading to the garden.

DM/24/1282: 5 Hammonds Gardens. T1 Ash - Reduce height by up to 2.5m, reduce eastern side of crown by 2m, reduce remaining side of crown by 1m. T2 Oak - Reduce height by 3m, reduce sides of crown by up to 2m.

Cuckfield

DM/24/1261: 2 Chilton House, Whitemans Green. (T2) Silver Birch - fell.

East Grinstead

DM/24/0910: 46 West Hill. Proposed drop the kerb in order to allow access to the property’s driveway for our cars.

DM/24/1209: 10 Burns Way. Garage conversion to form living/utility space.

DM/24/1218: East Grinstead Town Football Club, East Court, College Lane. It is proposed that the current 18 x 2000W metal halide floodlights be replaced by 12 x 1170W to 1500W (depending on chosen system) LED floodlights arranged 2 per existing pylons.

DM/24/1227: Orchard Farm, Holtye Road. Retrospective application for the retention of a caravan for use as a rural workers dwelling.

DM/24/1274: Floran Farm, Hophurst Hill, Crawley Down. Retrospective change of use of land to storage allowing the siting of boats and caravans.

Hassocks

DM/24/1276: 13 Priory Road. Proposed single-storey flat roof rear extension.

Haywards Heath

DM/24/1074: 45B Wood Ride. Proposed front extension with pitched roof and flat roof double dormer that is to be clad in timber. Single storey side extension with flat roof. Changes to existing conservatory windows and external glazed door.

DM/24/1150: 59 Farlington Avenue. Elder Tree to fell to ground level. Portugese Laurel to be reduced by 2 metres.

DM/24/1205: 62 Lewes Road. Demolition of existing rear extension with roof terrace. New proposed rear extension on approx the same footprint to include roof terrace.

DM/24/1211: 124 Beech Hill. Oak Tree - Reduce lateral spread by 3-4 metres and reduce height by 2-3 metres. Crown thin by 20%.

DM/24/1267: 7 Ashenground Close. Development of roofspace to form 2 no. bedrooms and shower room with dormer window to rear elevation.

DM/24/1269: 25 Bolnore Road. Installation of 7x Hoarding Panels.

Horsted Keynes

DM/24/1253: Land South Of St Stephens Church, Hamsland. Variation of conditions 12, 13, and 20 relating to planning reference DM/20/4692.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/24/0946: Land To R/o 33 - 37 Trinity Road, Hurstpierpoint. T379 Beech - Reduce by approximately 10 metres. T381 Beech - reduce by approximately 10 metres.

DM/24/1139: Land At 147 To 149 College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Erection of 7 detached dwellings with new access from College Lane together with parking, landscaping and associated works.

DM/24/1223: 7 Dunlop Close, Sayers Common. T1 - Oak, thin crown by 10%, remove major and diseased wood.

DM/24/1243: 8 Harvey Close, Sayers Common. Proposed enlarged third bedroom, incorporating velux roof lights to existing front and rear roof slope over existing garage.

Lindfield

DM/24/1233: 4 Barrington Wood. Purple Norway Maple - Re-Pollard to previous points.

DM/24/1248: 29 West Common. Proposed garage conversion, new dormer on catslide and single storey front extension together with associated internal and external alterations.

DM/24/1256: 38 Blackthorns. Detached double garage.

West Hoathly

DM/23/1599: Wildgoose Stables, Selsfield Common. Upgrade of an access track, including two passing places and new gates to entrance, at Wildgoose Stables, Selsfield Common to serve Wildgoose Units A-E, Selsfield Place and its agricultural land. Replacement of the drainage pipe to the south side of the track (Revised description agreed 10.07.2023. Amended plan received 10.07.2023) (Ancient Woodland Assessment Report received 17.05.2024).

Worth

DM/24/0803: Deep Acre, Copthorne Road, Copthorne. Remodelling of the existing dwelling to include: ground and first floor extensions to the rear, a two storey front extension together with a new hipped roof, increasing the ridge hight, and a front dormer window. Rendering of the house with replacement and additional aluminium windows. (Updated plans received 01.05.2024 and 20.05.2024).

DM/24/1224: 9 Elger Way, Copthorne. Proposed garage conversion.

DM/24/1228: Land To The Rear Of 44 Westway, Copthorne. (T1) Silver Birch - reduce crown by 2.5m (T2) Rowan - fell.

DM/24/1234: Firs Farm, Copthorne Common, Copthorne. Proposed Lawful Development Certicate application to resume the lawful uses of a number of buildings at Firs Farm.