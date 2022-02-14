Albourne

DM/22/0345: The Stables, Honeybourne Farm, Truslers Hill Lane. Proposed single storey extension with room in the roof, new porch, driveway and associated landscaping.

DM/22/0440: 2 Greenmead, Henfield Road. Proposed garage conversion to self contained annex to main house.

DM/22/0245: 31 - 33 Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath. Erection of 2 storey roof extension to provide 30 flats under Class AA New Dwellinghouses on detached buildings in commercial or mixed use, Part 20, of Schedule 2, of the GPDO. Photo: Google Maps.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/21/4183: Great Bentley Farm, Brook Street, Cuckfield. Removal of twentieth century conservatory and entrance porches. Erection of a two storey extension and single storey timber framed extension to the west. Installation of new rooflights. Internal alterations to partition walls and removal of modern fixtures and fittings. Erection of new fencing, gate, hedges and planting. Internal alterations and replacement of the door and window to the outbuilding.

DM/21/4355: Land East Of Isaacs Lane And Land West Of Freeks Lane, Burgess Hill. Application under Section 73 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 (as amended) seeking alterations to conditions 4 (compliance with Ecology Strategy) and 15 (compliance with submitted plans) of planning permission DM/19/3313 to allow amendments to Ecology Strategy and amendments to the road layout and signage and the addition of a road crossing for equestrian users, cyclists and pedestrians.

DM/22/0201: Holmsted Farm, Staplefield Road, Cuckfield. Siting of ten bell tents, one stretch tent together with associated car parking.

DM/22/0310: 4 The Coppice, Haywards Heath. First floor extension over existing garage.

DM/22/0358: Land North Of Anstye Place/Anstye Farm, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. Proposed agricultural access and closure of existing access.

DM/22/0406: Merrybrook, Broxmead Lane, Bolney. Extension of suspended ground floor bay serving dining area to rear of the house.

Ardingly

DM/22/0315: 2 Brickyard Cottages, Street Lane. Install replacement windows to property.

DM/22/0316: 2 Brickyard Cottages, Street Lane. Install replacement windows to property.

DM/22/0135: 60 College Road. Proposed rear extension and new porch.

Ashurst Wood

DM/21/3993: Grove Farm Barn Cansiron Lane Ashurst Wood East Grinstead. Proposed new access and driveway to Grove Farm Barn.

DM/22/0368: Mount Pleasant Nursery, Cansiron Lane. Outline planning permission for the demolition of an existing dwelling and nursery buildings and construction of up to 6no. self/custom-build dwellings with creation of new access onto Cansiron Lane and provision of a new passing point/layby (amendment to DM/18/3242 to allow the development to come forward as self/custom-build). All matters are to be reserved except for access.

Balcombe

DM/21/2719: 12 Bramble Mead. Loft conversion including the construction of two rear dormer windows and removal of two chimneys (Revised plans received 28.01.2022. Revised description agreed 31.01.2022).

DM/21/4032: 15 Combers. First floor front extension with new porch; Part 2 storey, part single storey side extension and two storey rear extension. Additional information (Tree Report ) received 7th February 2022.

DM/22/0013: Highley Manor Hotel, Crawley Lane. The creation of an overflow parking area and associated landscaping. Additional information and levels received 04/02/2022.

DM/22/0422: 14 Bramble Mead. Rear extension and internal alterations.

Burgess Hill

DM/21/3492: Land Rear Of HPC Engineering Ltd, 27 Victoria Gardens. Reduce crown of ash tree by up to 3 meters on garden side of 5 Payton Drive and to no further than previous pruning points. 1 X Sycamore cut back by 1 meter from edge of the building (Amended description 02.02.2022).

DM/21/4233: Land Adjacent To Hammonds Place, London Road. Creation of a 4-bed detached dwelling at rear of property.

DM/22/0051: 4 Oak Hall Park. Ash tree (T1 and T6) - Fell and treat stumps.

DM/22/0168: 8 Old School Place. Replace West side garden fence with an 8 ft feather edge fence, in keeping with the existing.

DM/22/0257: 27 Oak Hall Park. Reduction of 3 leylandii trees at rear of property by approximately 6 meters to leave a final height of 5 meters.

DM/22/0324: 4 Craftmans Crescent. Erection of single garage and timber home office structure.

DM/22/0330: 9 Woolven Close. 4m single storey rear extension and garage conversion.

DM/22/0332: 44 Ravenswood Road. Two-storey side extension, single storey rear extension and replacement roof dormer.

DM/22/0384: 43 Oak Hall Park. Proposed part two storey and part single storey (over existing garage) side extension.

DM/22/0387: 7 Winkhurst Way. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/22/0415: Land Off Greenlands Drive. Variation of condition 2 relating to DM/19/3838.

DM/22/0425: 31 Western Road. Two-storey front extension.

DM/22/0431: 141 Leylands Road. Proposed single storey rear and side extensions, removal of existing conservatory.

DM/22/0454: Oakside, 80 Junction Road. Oak (T1) - Remove lowest primary limb to NW. Oak (T2) - Fell. Oak (T3 and T4) - Reduce crowns by 2 metres on Northern side.

Bolney

DM/22/0394: Farney Close School Ltd, Bolney Court, Crossways. Erection of 2.44m high green V-mesh fencing along 80% of site boundary.

Cuckfield

DM/21/2381: Rosehill Cottage, London Road. Construction of timber frame home office with more than 50 percent glass frontage close to high hedge at the rear of the plot. Monopitch roof with timber cladding. More than 2.5m high to the front.

DM/22/0288: 2 Mill Hall Cottages, Whitemans Green. Proposed new porch/lean-to to side of front elevation. Single storey rear extension and demolition of existing conservatory and proposed to be replaced with new single storey rear extension on footprint of conservatory.

DM/22/0361: Playground, Cuckfield Recreation Ground, High Street. Tree 0541 Fagus sylvatica - Prune back eastern lateral branches away from tennis court fence by 1m.

DM/21/4283: Mead Lodge, Courtmead Road. Leylandii Tree - Fell.

DM/22/0373: 17 Wheatsheaf Lane. Two storey rear/side extension to provide additional bedrooms and conversion of garage to study/bedroom. (Re-submission of previously approved DM/21/2001).

East Grinstead

DM/21/1842: Land At Queen Victoria Hospital, Holtye Road. Erection of 30 dwellings along with access from Oakfield Way along with parking and landscaping. (Amended plans received 17/12/21 showing amendments to the scheme including design and layout changes and additional units).

DM/21/3538: Woodland Campsite, Evergreen Farm, West Hoathly Road. Retain the use of land as a caravan and campsite at Evergreen Farm. Additional supporting documents received 19.01.2022 and 20.01.2022.

DM/21/4061: Little Lea, Turners Hill Road. Single storey front extension. Two storey side extension, including single storey rear projection and first floor balcony. (Revised plans received 31.01.2022) (Description agreed 03.02.2022).

DM/22/0186: 8 Greenhurst Drive. Single storey rear extension and garage conversion.

DM/22/0246: Hollybush, Standen, West Hoathly Road. Gazebo in garden. Terrace in garden next to house and three pairs of wooden doors in attached cart shed (garage).

DM/22/0248: Hollybush, Standen, West Hoathly Road. Gazebo in garden. Terrace in garden next to house and three pairs of wooden doors in attached cart shed (garage).

DM/22/0259: Hollybush, Standen, West Hoathly Road. Creation of new opening to internal courtyard in place of existing with internal alterations and increase eastern ground floor garden terrace with limestone paving.

DM/22/0260: Hollybush, Standen, West Hoathly Road. Creation of new opening to courtyard and internal alterations.

DM/22/0271: 8 Ashdown View. Loft Conversion.

DM/22/0273: 21 Barton Crescent. First floor extension.

DM/22/0302: 67A Railway Approach. Change of use from car dealership (Sui generis) to residential.

DM/22/0323: The Glades. 03DC Common Ash tree - Poor unions with significant decay noted where stems bifurcate. Tree within falling distance of play area - Recommendation to crown reduce in height by approximately 5m.

DM/22/0099: Land Parcel Within Floran Farm, Hophurst Hill, Crawley Down. Established residential use of a land parcel within the overall curtilage of Floran Farm.

DM/22/0253: 4 Stockwell Road. Two storey side extension.

DM/22/0331: Wyncot, London Road. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/22/0374: 23 Stoneleigh Close. Single storey rear extension.

DM/22/0419: Land At 15 And 39 Crawley Down Road, Felbridge. Variation of condition 1 of DM/20/1078 in order to amend the approved plans.

DM/22/0451: Acorns, 173 Charlwoods Road. T1 - Oak - Crown reduction up to 3m. Various limbs previously fallen, pockets of decay throughout crown, walkway underneath for general public maintenance.

DM/22/0463: 11 Holtye Avenue. T1 Oak - Fell.

Hassocks

DM/21/4212: 40 Adastra Avenue. Loft conversion with side dormers. Amended plans received 04.02.2022 showing design amendments.

DM/22/0155: 8 Park Avenue. Proposed pitched roof single storey rear extension, hip to part gable side roof alterations and pitched roof front porch.

DM/22/0297: Weald House Cottage, Ockley Lane. Proposed extension and new front porch together with internal alterations and all associated drainage works.

DM/22/0335: 8A Woodsland Road. Relocation of front door, enlargement of Velux window and replacement of flat garage roof with pitched tiled roof.

DM/22/0343: 1 Hurst Road. Roof conversion with rear dormer, side gables and front rooflights.

DM/22/0247: Montrose, 32 Woodsland Road. English Oak (Quercus Robur) - (T1 ) Crown Reduce and balance by 1.5 meters.

DM/22/0295: 4 Pound Gate. First floor side extension over garage, single storey rear extension to replace conservatory with an outside covered area.

DM/22/0395: 5 Stonepound Ridge. Proposed single storey front extension.

DM/22/0418: 13 Ravenswood. Single storey rear extension.

Haywards Heath

DM/21/3875: Land At Anscombe Woods Crescent. The erection of two buildings to provide 2 no. 1 bed apartment, 6 no. 2 bed apartments and 2 no. 3 bed apartments (total 10 units), with associated access, car parking, covered cycle parking, refuse store, SUDS pond and woodland management plan.

DM/21/4130: Cotswold, Fox Hill Close. Retrospective Permission for external changes to windows and doors. New balcony with railings over existing single storey rear extension and external spiral staircase for access.

DM/21/4259: Chestnut Corner, Snowdrop Lane, Lindfield. Two storey extension including garage conversion. Relocated front entrance door. Rear infill. New entrance gates and piers.

DM/22/0245: 31 - 33 Perrymount Road. Erection of 2 storey roof extension to provide 30 flats under Class AA New Dwellinghouses on detached buildings in commercial or mixed use, Part 20, of Schedule 2, of the GPDO.

DM/22/0254: Land Rear Of 6 - 7 Ash Grove. 5x Sweet Chestnuts to reduce by approximately 5m to previous points.

DM/22/0284: 53 Lucastes Avenue. Ground floor extension at front and rear, relocation of windows and chimney breast.

DM/22/0286: 79 Highbank. Convert the garage into a Children’s Play Room. Two existing parking spaces to be kept to the front of the property.

DM/22/0307: 19 Lucastes Avenue. T1 x Purple Prunus - removal of errant stems over fence, encroaching on neighbours. T2 x small dead tree (species unknown) - removal.

DM/22/0308: 30 Wivelsfield Road. Proposed single storey rear and side extension.

DM/22/0309: 30 Wivelsfield Road. Proposed hip-to-gable and flat roof rear dormer extension, and new roof windows to front roof slope.

DM/22/0312: Maple View 9 Hurstwood Lane. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/22/0317: Ashton House Residential And Nursing Home, Bolnore Road. Erection of a detached wooden shed for the storage of PPE.

DM/22/0347: 61 Haywards Road. T1 Oak - Crown reduce by 3-4 metres.

DM/22/0359: 72 Bentswood Crescent. Two outbuildings at the bottom of the garden for use as an occasional home office and shed/workshop.

DM/22/0365: North View, Haywards Road. Proposed dormer and roof light to front facing slope.

DM/21/2202: 59 - 63 South Road. Change of use of second floor and addition to remaining second floor, extensions to third and fourth floors to provide 6 no. 1 bed and 9 no. 2 bed flats.

DM/22/0170: 15 College Road. Single storey rear extension with new velux.

DM/22/0389: Perfect Start Day Nursery, The Barn, Parkfield Way. Variation of condition no. 38 of allowed Appeal AP/18/0032 (planning ref. DM/17/0857) to change the outdoor playtime hours of 9am - 5pm to the full opening hours of 7.30am - 6.15pm.

DM/22/0408: 25 Summerhill Close. Proposed variation to planning condition number 3 relating to planning application DM/20/3685.

DM/22/0413: 5 Eastern Road. Demolition of existing conservatory and addition of new rear and side extensions.

DM/22/0434: 363 Franklands Village. 1x Bird Cherry (Prunus avium) - remove overhanging 20cm limb across public footpath and neighbouring garden.

DM/22/0448: The Coach House, 5 Bolnore Road. Conifer Trees x3 (G1) - Reduce by approx 4 meters in height and trim sides. Lawson Cypress x2 (T2 and T3) - Fell. Lawson Cypress (T4) Reduce by approx 8 metres leaving an approx 4.5 meter tall stem. Eucalyptus (T5) - Re-pollard removing approx 3 metres of new growth only. Portuguese Laurel and Cherry Laurel, (G6) - reduce by approx 4 meters.

Horsted Keynes

DM/22/0022: The Garden House, Broadhurst Manor, Broadhurst Manor Road. Retrospective erection of close board fence partially along garden boundary.

DM/22/0232: Little Oddynes Farm, Cinder Hill Lane. The levelling of the land behind and to the side of the new agricultural building.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/21/4261: Corner House Manor Gardens, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey side and rear extensions. Alteration of existing parking area to front garden. Amended plans received 28.01.2022 showing revised flat roof to the rear extension.

DM/22/0296: 106 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Enlarge the rear existing dormer and installation of a smoke vent window to the rear roof.

DM/21/4261: Corner House Manor Gardens, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey side and rear extensions. Alteration of existing parking area to front garden. Amended plans received 10.02.2022 showing lowered flat roof to the rear extension.

DM/22/0360: The Stables, Pookbourne Lane, Sayers Common. Proposed creation of porch to principle elevation.

DM/22/0428: Culvers, Church Fields, Hurstpierpoint. 1 x yew (T1) - reduce height by 2m, 1 x amelanchier (T2) - fell, 1 x eucalyptus (T3) - re-pollard, 1 x purple birch (T4) - remove reverted growth, 1 x hawthorn (T5) - fell.

DM/22/0436: Capilosus, Abberton Field, Hurstpierpoint. Laurel and Conifer - Reduce back by 2 meters.

DM/22/0441: Littleway, West Furlong Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Holly (T1 and T2) - reduce height by 2m. Palm (T3) - fell. Lawson’s cypress (T4) - fell. Irish yew (T5) - fell. Amelanchier (T6) - reduce crown by 0.75m. Walnut (T7) - reduce crown by 2m. Ash - (T8) Fell. Willow - (T9) fell.

Lindfield

DM/21/3292: 3 The Glebe. 0.5m trellis on top of 1.8m fence at the rear of garden and replacement of side fence (amended description 24/11, amended location and block plan 10/01 and amended fence drawings 19/01 and 27/01).

DM/22/0287: Boundary Cottage, 1A Backwoods Close. Two storey rear extension and front infill to an existing detached house.

DM/22/0318: Tollgate Car Park, Tollgate. 07N3 Silver Birch - Crown lift canopy to a height of 2.5m.

DM/22/0319: 26 Newton Road. Rear two storey extension and proposed new porch to existing front door.

DM/22/0333: 15 Blackthorns. Rear two storey extension with new front porch.

DM/22/0367: 15 Compton Road. Replacement of existing timber single glazed windows and timber door with new conservation style uPVC double glazed windows and composite door at the front of the property.

Lindfield Rural

DM/21/4221: Lynden, 4 Lawrie Lane, Lindfield. Proposed single storey rear extension to replace existing conservatory. Hip to gable roof extension with dormer window to the rear and enlargement of an existing side dormer. Increase the height of existing chimney. (Revised description agreed 02.02.2022).

DM/22/0334: Winsome Place, Church Road, Scaynes Hill. Single storey extension.

Slaugham

DM/22/0364: Boundarys Edge, Cuckfield Lane, Warninglid. Flat roof extension of approximately 11m2, internal alterations and infill extension to the rear elevation which does not extend beyond the existing building line.

Turners Hill

DM/21/3264: Rowfant Sawmills, Wallage Lane, Rowfant. Demolition of existing and erection of a new Industrial Building for the purpose of wood milling (Amended plans received 04/02/2022).

Twineham

DM/22/0281: Mercers Cottage, Bob Lane. Installation of a free standing greenhouse.

West Hoathly

DM/22/0291: Dodges House, Plawhatch Lane, Sharpthorne. Installation of a free standing greenhouse.

DM/22/0402: Buttinghill, Hook Lane. Proposed new detached 3-bay garage with ground floor workshop and games room / music room / home office above all incidental to the enjoyment of the dwellinghouse.

Worth

DM/22/0129: Tamarind, Copthorne Common. Reserved Matters following outline application DM/19/0177 for the erection of a 5-Bed Dwellinghouse relating to Appearance, Landscaping, layout and Scale. (Revised block plans received 27.01.2022. Revised Location Plans received 31.01.2022).

DM/22/0217: Copthorne Cottage, Copthorne Bank, Copthorne. Demolition of existing ground floor rear and side extensions. Removal of existing rear chimney. Erection of new two-storey rear extension and ground floor side extensions. Construction of two new semi-dormer windows in existing side elevations and replacement of existing bathroom window with new semi-dormer window.

DM/22/0269: Strip Of Village Green Adj. To Bowers Place, Worth Parish Council, Crawley Down Green, Station Road. Change of Use from Village Green to Public Highway footpath and verge to allow the construction of nineteen Public Parking Spaces.

DM/22/0306: Land Adj To 31 Hallsland, Crawley Down. 1x Tree (0635 Aesculus hippocastanum) - Prune away from street lamp by 0.5-1.0m and 1x tree (0637 Quercus robur) - Crown lift to 2.5m over footpath.

DM/22/0351: St Aubin, 6 Wynlea Close, Crawley Down. Garage Extension.

DM/22/0390: 15 The Meadow, Copthorne. Proposed porch to front elevation.

DM/22/0393: 40 Lashmere, Copthorne. Part demolition of existing single storey side extension for a new single storey side extension with lean-to roof over retained section of existing side extension. Reduction in height of rear ground floor window and internal alterations.

DM/22/0414: 37 Oak Close, Copthorne. Single storey rear extension and internal alterations.

DM/22/0421: 2 Border Chase, Copthorne. Proposed first floor side extension above existing ground floor extension to create additional 5th bedroom.

DM/22/0442: 2 Border Chase, Copthorne. Proposed loft conversion with rear dormers and velux window.