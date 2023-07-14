Public park tennis courts are set to be refurbished in East Grinstead thanks to an investment of £42,192.

Mid Sussex District Council and the LTA announced a partnership to invest in and refurbish two courts at Mount Noddy Recreation Ground and to make sure that quality facilities are available to the community.

The project is part of a nationwide investment by the UK Government and LTA Tennis Foundation to refurbish public tennis courts in the UK, and to open up the sport to more people.

It is delivered by the LTA and should see thousands of park tennis courts in poor conditions brought back to life.

The tennis courts at Mount Noddy Recreation Ground. Photo: Google Maps

Mid Sussex District Councillor Chris Hobbs, Cabinet Member for Leisure and Customer Services, said: “I am excited to see that these tennis courts are being refurbished and that we are continuing to secure investment to enhance our local leisure facilities for the community. There are a number of improvements to our leisure facilities planned across the whole District to ensure that our communities have access to a whole host of sports.”

Mid Sussex District Council and local tennis providers are also planning to work with the LTA to deliver activities across the park sites. This will include a weekly organised free park tennis session for all ages, playing levels and experience. Equipment will be provided. Tennis Leagues will also provide friendly opportunities for local competition.

The investment will also see new gate-access technology installed at Beech Hurst Gardens, Haywards Heath. People will be able to book all courts and sessions at all the sites on the LTA website.

Julie Porter, chief operating officer at the LTA, said: “We are delighted to be working with Mid Sussex District Council to improve their park tennis facilities and provide more opportunities for anyone to pick up a racket and get active. This investment is part of the UK Government and LTA’s Parks Tennis Project, and will mean that courts will be available for people to use for years to come.”