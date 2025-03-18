Midhurst councillor steps down so residents get chance to vote

The decision to cancel West Sussex County Council’s elections in May has prompted one councillor to step down.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decision by Kate O’Kelly, who has represented Midhurst for the Liberal Democrats for eight years, has triggered a by-election, which will be held on May 1.

The elections were cancelled across East and West Sussex after the county was selected to join the government’s fast-track devolution scheme – a move that will see the county united as one authority and electing its first mayor in May 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current crop of councillors will stay in their seats until then – a decision that did not sit well with Dr O’Kelly.

Kate O'Kelly at a general election hustings at Chichester Cathedral Pic: Liz Pearce

She said it had been a privilege to represent the people of Midhurst and the surrounding villages, but added: “In my view the county council has no mandate to continue with its current members making vital decisions and spending taxpayers’ money – democracy has been stifled by cancelling the county elections.

“The next few years remain extremely challenging with local government still starved of the funding it needs to sort out social care, vitally needed to take pressure off the NHS.

“The devolution programme is an exciting opportunity to redefine local government to be much more responsive to the needs and wants of local residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By clinging on to power, current councillors are denying the much-needed new blood, new thinking and fresh energy that this big change requires. At least in Midhurst, voters will have the chance to vote for the councillors they think have their interests at heart.”

Details of the nominees will be published on April 3.