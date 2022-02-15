Midhurst Town Council intends to object to the West Sussex County Council’s proposals for a cycleway through Jubilee Path and South Pond. Pic: Steve Robards SUS-220215-130843001

The proposal would see the footway widened so wheelchair and mobility scooter users, and people on bikes, can share the path with pedestrians.

Proposals were made available to view by the general public on Friday, February 4 at the Grange Centre in Midhurst with residents being able to express their views and opinions on the proposal.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the letter of objection by the council it wrote: “Midhurst Town Council supports the general concept of cycleways as a means of reducing pollution and emission as well as improved wellbeing.

“However, it cannot support the proposed WSCC cycle route through Jubilee Path and South Pond in its present form.

“It imposes criteria more suitable for a public highway, rather than a widely used path through a tranquil recreation area and will severely disrupt the use and enjoyment of South Pond.

“South Pond is a much loved social space regularly used by young children, families, older people, including those with mobility scooters.

“It is a regular venue for Chichester District Council’s HeartSmart walks, for outdoor exercise groups, educational and environmental groups.

David Coote, chairman of the Midhurst Town Council planning committee said: “We want to encourage cycling but the issue is the proposed WSCC design.

“Midhurst Town Council along with other local groups such as the South Pond group and Midhurst Society fully support the broader aims but oppose what is an urban design set in a largely rural context.

“The path runs alongside ancient woodland and a three metre wide nonporous tarmac roadway is not appropriate to the location.

“The planned route on the north side goes through a community recreational meeting space away from any traffic, that is used by mothers and children to pond dip or feed the ducks, people of all ages and visitors to the town.

“The present iconic bridge should remain, and the route go along the south side.

“Suitable traffic calming measures should then be put in place along the Chichester road and over the bridge.”

The town council also raised six major focal points in their objection to the proposal:

It said: “We welcome a much-needed pedestrian crossing at New Road, opposite the West entrance to Jubilee Path.

“We also seek WSCC’s assurance that they have consulted with the Fire Service on the location beside the fire station and that the Service finds the proposal acceptable.

“The route through Jubilee path is logical in concept but excessively wide.

“The proposed size creates an urban appearance to a natural environment and is probably contrary the National Parks first duty to protect and enhance the landscape of the Park (the area is classed as an ancient woodland so there should be no intrusion on the stream side by the planned path. This was the case in an earlier plan).

“The pathway should be porous and certainly less wide that the proposed three metres.

“It might be possible to actually create two more modest paths over some of the distance, to separate pedestrians from cyclists.

“The signage must be kept to an absolute minimum as this is a recreational park not a public highway; and at no time should WSCC apply Department of Transport regulations to any part of their proposals.

Any trees must be carefully replaced, with the permission of the titular owners of the trees.

This is especially so at the orchard, created and well maintained by Midhurst and Petworth Rotary Club.

“We do not see the justification to run the route to the north side of the pond. We understand the ‘Public Highways’ arguments for this but cannot accept the reasons as valid.

“To take the north route will require a much larger and incongruous and visually intrusive four metre bridge over the stream.

“The cycleway will then run straight through a particularly well used part of the park, removal of two benches into the flood zone, endangering the wildlife of the area and be a danger to both children and older people who use the pond for recreation as well as commuting.

“It is perfectly feasible to run the cycleway along the south side of the pond and substantially reduce cost and disruption.

“Using the south route, it should be acceptable to mark out a chicane on the road over the bridge to connect the south route to the Wharf Road this will give any cyclists some protection, with a simple right turn at Wharf Road over just one lane.

“The chicane would give traffic priority from South to North, thus there should not be any traffic coming south when the cyclist turns right.

“This suggestion will also reduce the speed of traffic on South Street/Chichester Road.