A Chichester councillor has paid tribute to the community spirit shown in the aftermath of the fire at Midhurst’s Angel Inn.

More than 30 people were evacuated from the 400-year-old hotel, in North Street, in the early hours of Thursday March 16 when the devastating fire took hold.

During a meeting of the full council on Tuesday (March 21), Gordon McAra (Ind, Midhurst) praised the way residents had stepped up to help the 34 Ukrainian refugees who had been staying in the hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The town itself rallied round all morning, collecting clothes, shoes, necessities, toiletries, nappies for the refugees so at least they had a change of outfit.

The burnt out shell of the Angel Hotel in Midhurst. Pic S Robards SR2303213

“Because if you’ve ever been in a fire and you’re standing there in your pyjamas and a pair of slippers if you’re lucky, it’s an unpleasant, awkward and somewhat degrading [experience] to go through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So the town quickly came together and gave succour and support to these people.”

That support also extended to the owners of the neighbouring Olive & Vine restaurant, which was gutted in the fire along with a card and gift shop and pop-up charity shop.

The rooms above the restaurant were home to four people, including one of the owners and his partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A GoFundMe page has so far raised more than £17,000 to help them get back on their feet.

In a message of thanks to everyone who had offered help and support, the owners said they had no idea what the future would hold.

They added: “It is an impossible feeling to describe, standing on the street, watching your entire life burn away, knowing you have nothing left but the clothes on your back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Olive & Vine was never just a business to us – it has been our passion project since we took it over in 2018.”

Mr McAra also praised the swift action of the district council which, by 5am, had arranged for those evacuated from the fire to be cared for at The Grange leisure centre before rehousing the Ukrainians in temporary accommodation by early afternoon.

He said: “The response from the district council was not just exemplary, it was past exemplary.

“It was exactly what you wanted from a local authority who had an action plan prepared, lined up, ready to put into action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Very quickly the council had set up a reception desk and was providing some of the necessities that you need for people with children who have absolutely nothing because all their [possessions] were burned.

“Coming from Ukraine to Midhurst and being evacuated from a burning hotel is a major stress on anybody’s mind.”

Speaking about the aftermath, Mr McAra said Midhurst had a ‘very funereal air about it’ which he put down to the lack of traffic going into the town.

Worried about the impact this would have on trade, he added: “Footfall in the town, to my estimation, has fallen to about 30 per cent of normal. As you can imagine, this has a profound effect on the retail businesses in Midhurst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It causing, in these difficult times, strains on small businesses.”