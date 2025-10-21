Millions repaid to workers as government identifies eight employers in Sussex and Surrey which are 'underpaying their staff'

Millions of pounds have been repaid to workers across the UK by the government, which identified eight employers in Sussex and Surrey which are allegedly 'underpaying their staff'.

Nearly £800,000 has been ‘put back into the pockets of working people’ in the South East alone – as government ‘cracks down on employers underpaying their staff’.

The eight Sussex and Company companies named by the government are:

– “Pratt Developments, Chichester, PO20, failed to pay £11,576.77 to one worker;

Nearly £800,000 has been ‘put back into the pockets of working people’ in the South East alone – as government ‘cracks down on employers underpaying their staff’. Pictured is Prime Minister Keir Starmer. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

– “Mrs Sharon A Ashworth-Leach, Worthing, BN11, failed to pay £587.01 to five workers;

– Amigos (East Sussex) Ltd, Crowborough, TN6, failed to pay £553.05 to one worker;

– Trent Reina Limited, Guildford, GU1, failed to pay £8,154.17 to six workers;

– D & R Carpentry Limited, Horley, RH6, failed to pay £7,640.55 to ten workers;

– Middleton Grove Limited, Hove, BN3, failed to pay £3,990.08 to 33 workers;

– EJPE Limited, Brighton, BN1, failed to pay £1,499.74 to one worker;

– Mr Richard Berryman, Littlehampton, BN17, failed to pay £1,190.23 to three workers.

From Winchester to Wokingham, 53 employers have been fined around £1.4 million for ‘failing to pay the National Minimum Wage’, according to a government press release.

It added that, across the UK, ‘around £6 million’ has been repaid, as the government ‘delivers the biggest overhaul of workers’ rights in a generation’, as part of its Plan for Change.

A spokesperson added: “Enforcement of workers’ rights is set to be beefed up through new Fair Work Agency which will shield workers from employers who flout the law.

"Fifty three employers who failed to pay the minimum wage have been named, as the government takes direct action to Make Work Pay.

“Over 2,500 workers in the South East have been repaid by their employers, including well-known high street brands, with employers receiving fines totalling around £1.4 million for breaking the rules.

“This strong enforcement doesn’t just protect workers; it protects those businesses who do right by their staff from being undercut. By taking swift action against these employers, the government is sending a clear message that it will not tolerate those who short-change their workers, regardless of their size or sector.”

Employment Rights Minister Kate Dearden said the government is ‘taking direct action’ to ensure workers get ‘every penny they’ve earned’. She said the aim is to ‘put an end to bad businesses undercutting good ones’.

The minister added: “We are proud to have delivered a strong minimum wage and enforcing it thoroughly is crucial in our mission to put pounds back in your pocket.

“I know this news will be welcomed by brilliant businesses across the country, those who know that happy well-paid staff are at the heart of building a successful company.

“With our new Fair Work Agency and the coming Employment Rights Bill, this government is keeping our promise to Britain to make work pay again.”

This action comes as the government introduces the biggest upgrade to workers’ rights and enforcement for a generation through its Plan to Make Work Pay, which is ‘set to directly benefit around 15 million, or half of all UK, workers’.

The spokesperson added: “As well as ensuring hard work is properly rewarded with fair treatment and decent pay, from April 2026 the Employment Rights Bill will also establish a new Fair Work Agency with more powers to tackle employers underpaying workers and failing to pay holiday and sick pay.

“[The] announcement follows significant increases to National Minimum Wage rates earlier this year. From April, millions got a pay rise with those on the National Living Wage who work full-time seeing their families supported by an extra £1,400 per year.”